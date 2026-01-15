Dubai: Persian Restaurant Anar Reopens With A Fresh Take At Souk Madinat

Anar has reopened at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, unveiling a refreshed chapter for one of Dubai's most enduring Persian dining destinations. Set along the Souk's serene waterways with uninterrupted views of the Burj Al Arab, the restaurant now blends its rich heritage with a more contemporary, design-led sensibility.

The interiors have been thoughtfully reimagined, featuring clay-washed walls, hand-textured plaster, distressed dark wood, and glazed tiles inspired by traditional Persian courtyards. The result is a space that feels calm, intimate and timeless, ideal for long lunches, unhurried dinners and evenings that naturally extend into the night.

At the heart of the experience is Anar's Neo Persian Soul philosophy, which honours centuries-old Persian culinary traditions while presenting them in a more refined, modern way. The menu showcases soulful stews, saffron-led flavours and charcoal-grilled classics, including Kebab Kubideh, Ghormeh Sabzi, Joojeh Masti, slow braised Gardan and the refreshing Faloodeh for dessert. Each dish stays true to its roots while embracing a lighter, more contemporary presentation.

One of the most exciting additions is Anar's all new courtyard bar, an alfresco space designed for sundowners and late evening gatherings under the open sky.

Adding another layer to the experience is the Anar Bazaar, a curated selection of artisanal pieces crafted by Persian makers, allowing guests to take a piece of the restaurant's story home.