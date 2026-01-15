Grand Opening Of Egypt's First Semi-Automated Container Terminal Red Sea Container Terminals In Sokhna

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Red Sea Container Terminals (RSCT) today announced the official opening of Egypt's first semi-automated container terminal, located at Sokhna Port on the Gulf of Suez. This new facility marks a significant milestone in Egypt's maritime development, backed by a 30-year concession agreement with the Egyptian government, reinforcing Egypt's attractiveness for international trade and investment.

Strategic Gateway at the Crossroads of Continents

Developed by a consortium compromising Hutchison Ports, CMA Terminals (a 100% subsidiary of CMA CGM Group) and COSCO SHIPPING Ports, RSCT serves as a vital gateway linking Asia, Africa, and Europe through the Suez Canal Economic Zone. Strategically located just a few kilometres from the southern entrance of Suez Canal, one of the world's critical maritime junctures, the terminal is designed to facilitate international shipping and boost transport efficiency for Egyptian importers and exporters.

Operated by Hutchison Ports, RSCT is capable of handling the biggest container vessel afloat. It offers unparalleled access for global shipping lines and optimises trade flow between the East and the West. Integrated with Egypt's expanding transport network, including direct highway and railway connections to major industrial zones, RSCT facilitates seamless cargo movement across regional and global markets, shortening transit times for imports, exports, and transshipments.

The Grand Opening Ceremony was attended by government officials, including Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Mr. Kamel El-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Transport, Trade and Industry; Mr. Walid Gamal Eldin, Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, together with representatives from shipping lines and industry stakeholders. Guests toured the cutting-edge terminal facilities, witnessing how advanced cargo handling systems set new benchmarks for port operations in Egypt.

During the visit, the distinguished guests expressed satisfaction with the progress and successful completion of the Red Sea Container Terminals project, noting that the launch reflects Egypt's firm commitment to developing world-class port infrastructure. They highlighted the terminal's strategic importance in enhancing the competitiveness of the Sokhna Port, supporting industrial and trade growth, creating skilled employment opportunities, and advancing Egypt's Vision 2030 to position the country as a global logistics and maritime hub.

Mr. Clemence Cheng, Managing Director, Europe, Hutchison Ports, said“The inauguration of Red Sea Container Terminals represents a historic milestone that reflects our profound commitment to Egypt. With an investment exceeding USD 1.8 billion in the country, we recognise Egypt as a pivotal market at the intersection of key global trade routes. Our partnership with the Egyptian government, CMA CGM, and COSCO SHIPPING at RSCT underscores our shared vision for innovation, sustainability, and excellence in logistics.”

Ms. Christine Cabau, Executive Vice President Assets, CMA CGM, stated“As a successful joint-venture between Hutchison Ports, CMA CGM and COSCO SHIPPING, this new terminal in Sokhna combines world-class automated infrastructure with unrivalled North / South rail connectivity between Sokhna, 6th of October in Cairo area and Alexandria. Built for scale and speed, it offers Egyptian exporters and importers a powerful gateway to all global markets, boosting productivity and competitiveness.”

Mr. Zhu Tao, Chairman, COSCO SHIPPING Ports, expressed“At COSCO SHIPPING Ports, we are dedicated to making our global port network better, stronger and more efficient. The grand opening of the Red Sea Container Terminals is marked as an essential pathway for trade, enabling seamless goods movement and strengthening ties between Egypt, China, and the broader global market. I am filled with optimism as we embark on this journey of cooperation and prosperity together.”

A New Benchmark for Port Technology and Sustainability

RSCT establishes a new era of smart and green port operations for Egypt. Situated within the world's deepest man-made port basin, recognised by Guinness World Records, the terminal features Phase I infrastructure that includes a 1,200-metre berth, a water depth of 18 metres, and an initial handling capacity of 1.7 million TEUs, with plans to expand this to 3.5 million TEUs across 2.6 kilometres of quay.

Equipped with an initial batch of six remote control ship-to-shore cranes and 18 automated rubber-tyred gantry cranes – the first of their kind in Egypt – Red Sea Container Terminals leverages a proprietary Terminal Operating System, nGen for precise and real-time container tracking. The integration of auto-gate operations and data-driven practices enhances efficiency, safety, and the working environment for employees. In alignment with Hutchison Ports' global sustainability strategy, RSCT employs fully electric-powered cargo handling equipment, including e-trucks and e-reach stackers, significantly reducing carbon emissions.

With a long-standing commitment to innovation and economic growth, Red Sea Container Terminals is positioned to play a crucial role in advancing trade diversification and fostering deeper international cooperation. The development of RSCT epitomises the enduring economic ties between Egypt and its global partners, paving the way for enhanced global trade opportunities.