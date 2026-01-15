PM Modi Pays Homage To Tamil Poet-Philosopher Thiruvalluvar, Urges People To Read Tirukkural

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) On the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to the revered Tamil poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar and said that his works and ideals continue to inspire innumerable people across generations.

The Prime Minister took to the social media platform X and wrote,“Today, on Thiruvalluvar Day, paying homage to the versatile Thiruvalluvar, whose works and ideals inspire innumerable people. He believed in a society that is harmonious and compassionate. He personifies the best of Tamil culture. I urge you all to read the Tirukkural, which gives a glimpse of the outstanding intellect of the great Thiruvalluvar."

Thiruvalluvar flourished around two thousand years ago in Mylapore, present-day Chennai. He was a born Siddha and poet, known simply as Valluvar, or more commonly as Thiruvalluvar, meaning 'the devotee of the Valluva caste'. The Valluvas traditionally belonged to the Pariah community, now referred to as Harijans, and their vocation involved proclaiming royal orders by beating drums. According to tradition, Thiruvalluvar was the son of Bhagavan, a Brahmin, and Adi, a Pariah woman whom he married.

There are differing accounts regarding Thiruvalluvar's birthplace and period. While some traditions state that he was born in Madurai, the capital of the Pandyas, his period has been variously dated between the 4th century BCE and the early 6th century CE. Scholar Maraimalai Adigal dated his birth to 31 BCE, whereas Tamil scholar Kamil Zvelebil suggested that Thiruvalluvar and the Tirukkural likely belonged to the period between 500 and 600 CE.

Thiruvalluvar is regarded by many as an incarnation of Brahma. His wife, Vasuki, is remembered as a chaste and devoted woman, considered the ideal wife who faithfully carried out her husband's wishes. Through his life and teachings, Thiruvalluvar demonstrated that one could lead a divine life of purity and sanctity while remaining a householder. He showed that renunciation of family life was not necessary to achieve spiritual excellence.

Also known simply as Valluvar, he was one of the most celebrated Tamil philosopher-poets. His magnum opus, the Tirukkural, is a collection of 1,330 couplets dealing with morality, governance, economics, and love. The text is regarded as one of the greatest works of Tamil literature and is admired for its universal values and ethical clarity.

In January 1935, the Tamil Nadu government officially recognised 31 BCE as the birth year of Thiruvalluvar. Scholars generally believe that Valluvar may have been associated with either Jainism or Hinduism. During his time, Hinduism, Jainism, and Buddhism flourished across the Indian subcontinent.

Thiruvalluvar is considered one of the greatest poet-philosophers of the Sangam period. His work is held in such high esteem that it has been referred to by several names, including Tirukkural, Uttaravedam, Tamil Veda, Teyvanul (the divine book), and Potumarai (the common Veda).

Across southern India, Thiruvalluvar is revered as a saint and, in some traditions, as a deity. Many Shaivite communities regard him as the 64th Nayanmar, especially in regions such as Mylapore and Tiruchuli. Several temples dedicated exclusively to Thiruvalluvar exist in South India, with the most famous located in Chennai's Mylapore, built in the early 16th century within the Ekambareeswara-Kamakshi temple complex.