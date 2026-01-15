Superfeet Unveils Innovative Work Insoles Engineered For Industrial And Trade Professionals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Work Puncture Resistant and Work ESD insoles deliver protection and long-lasting comfort for demanding jobsite conditions.

FERNDALE, Wash., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superfeet, the global leader in performance insoles, today announces the expansion of its specialized assortment of industrial work insoles with the launch of Superfeet Work Puncture Resistant and Work ESD. These new additions are engineered for professionals who spend long hours on their feet in demanding environments, offering a combination of proven underfoot support with safety-focused features to help workers stay protected, comfortable and productive throughout the workday.

The signature product, Work Puncture Resistant, introduces a non-metallic puncture-resistant plate that has been proven to withstand a minimum puncture force of 1,200 Newtons, and meets ASTM F2413-18 safety standards. These insoles also feature Superfeet's innovative SuperRevTM foam, created through a proprietary process that blends advanced supercritical foams to deliver durable cushioning engineered to last more than 1,000 miles, verified by independent 3rd-party testing. This soft-underfoot, tough-over-hazards design transforms standard footwear into professional-grade protective gear.

“Trade and industrial workers are athletes in their own right. They are constantly moving, lifting and pushing through long days in tough conditions,” says Matt Gooch, Superfeet VP of Product and Innovation.“We believe these professionals deserve the same level of specialized innovation we bring to elite athletes. Work Puncture Resistant sets a new benchmark for protective insoles, adding to our full collection of products designed to work as hard as the people who wear them.”

This launch also introduces the Superfeet Work ESD insole, a specialized anti-static insole designed for electronics manufacturing and static-sensitive environments, where electrostatic dissipation is critical.

These new additions round out Superfeet's comprehensive line of work-ready performance insole solutions tailored to every environment:



Work Puncture Resistant: Offers maximum foot support and protection against sharp hazards.

Work ESD: Essential comfort for static-sensitive workspaces.

Work Cushion: Widely recognized as the best insoles for standing on concrete all day, providing support for long hours on hard surfaces.

Work Slim-Fit Cushion: Comfort and support for tighter-fitting work boots and shoes. Work Memory Foam: Features plush memory foam for personalized pressure relief during demanding shifts.

By reducing foot fatigue and providing durable support and protection from stress and strain, Superfeet's work-specific line is engineered to help industrial athletes move with ease. The expanded assortment, including the new Puncture Resistant and ESD models, is available now Superfeet and through select workwear and industrial retailers.

ABOUT SUPERFEET WORLDWIDE, LLC

Founded more than four decades ago, Superfeet Worldwide emerged from the sports medicine division of Northwest Podiatric Labs and has become a global leader in high-performance insoles. Known for its groundbreaking designs that support athletes in the most demanding conditions, Superfeet continues to advance insole technology to enhance athletic performance. The company donates 1% of sales and countless volunteer hours to initiatives that improve access to movement and sport for future generations. For more information, visit.

