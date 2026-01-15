403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Greenland Takeover Cost Revealed
(MENAFN) A potential U.S. move to take control of Greenland could carry a price tag exceeding $700 billion for President Donald Trump and his administration, according to three sources cited by media.
That estimate would surpass half of the Pentagon’s annual budget. Despite mounting criticism and the scale of the cost, Trump has signaled unwavering resolve, declaring that the United States will acquire the 800,000-square-mile Arctic territory “one way or another,” media reported Wednesday.
According to the report, Trump’s push to “own” Greenland stems from concerns within his circle that the island’s residents could eventually vote for independence. Some experts and former U.S. officials have warned that such a scenario could open the door for rival powers, including Russia or China, to gain influence along Greenland’s strategically important coastline.
"Greenland does not want to be owned by, governed by or part of the US," Greenland Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt said after arriving in Washington on Tuesday for meetings with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Greenland currently hosts a limited U.S. military footprint at the Pituffik Space Base and has historically been receptive to discussions around expanded defense cooperation or access to its natural resources, including rare earth minerals.
In recent months, however, Trump’s language has grown sharper, prompting officials within his own administration and allied governments to treat his remarks with increasing seriousness.
Some advisers have floated a less costly alternative that would involve expanded U.S. financial assistance in exchange for preserving a long-term security presence on the island. Still, Trump has repeatedly rejected arrangements resembling leases, instead framing his vision as one of outright ownership and control.
That estimate would surpass half of the Pentagon’s annual budget. Despite mounting criticism and the scale of the cost, Trump has signaled unwavering resolve, declaring that the United States will acquire the 800,000-square-mile Arctic territory “one way or another,” media reported Wednesday.
According to the report, Trump’s push to “own” Greenland stems from concerns within his circle that the island’s residents could eventually vote for independence. Some experts and former U.S. officials have warned that such a scenario could open the door for rival powers, including Russia or China, to gain influence along Greenland’s strategically important coastline.
"Greenland does not want to be owned by, governed by or part of the US," Greenland Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt said after arriving in Washington on Tuesday for meetings with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Greenland currently hosts a limited U.S. military footprint at the Pituffik Space Base and has historically been receptive to discussions around expanded defense cooperation or access to its natural resources, including rare earth minerals.
In recent months, however, Trump’s language has grown sharper, prompting officials within his own administration and allied governments to treat his remarks with increasing seriousness.
Some advisers have floated a less costly alternative that would involve expanded U.S. financial assistance in exchange for preserving a long-term security presence on the island. Still, Trump has repeatedly rejected arrangements resembling leases, instead framing his vision as one of outright ownership and control.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment