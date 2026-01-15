Miral Organises Mobility Sessions For Women At Yas Bay In Support Of Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE:January 2026 – Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, is inviting women aged 30 and above to take part in mobility workout sessions on 24th and 31st January 2026 at Yas Bay, Yas Island.

As the official partner of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 (OMGAD 2026), Miral is proud to support this international multi-sport event, taking place in Abu Dhabi from 6th – 15th February 2026, for the first time in the Middle East.

The initiative falls under the health and well-being pillar of Miral's CSR programme and reflects its commitment to creating experiences that promote well-being and foster meaningful community connection. Designed to encourage movement and balance, the sessions will be held at the Etihad Arena Plaza lawn area and are open to participants of all fitness levels. Each session will accommodate up to 40 women participants, offering a comfortable outdoor setting that encourages participation and engagement. The sessions are free to attend and registration is required.

Led by Saoirse Correia, Founder of Freedom Space & Time and a certified personal trainer, the initiative offers guided exercises and breath-awareness practices designed to support posture, mobility, and mental focus while promoting preventive health practices.

The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 (OMGAD 2026) celebrates lifelong participation in sport, bringing together participants aged 30 and above from around the world through a wide range of disciplines.



Location: Yas Bay – Etihad Arena Plaza Lawn Area:

Event Date: 24th and 31st January 2026

Time: 08:30 AM – 09:30 AM Registration link:

Event Details:

About Miral:

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development and destination management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (now includes 60+ rides and experiences following its expansion); Warner Bros. WorldTM Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; CLYMBTM Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. WorldTM Abu Dhabi, and a Disney Theme Park Resort.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.