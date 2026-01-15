403
Miral Organises Mobility Sessions For Women At Yas Bay In Support Of Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE:January 2026 – Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, is inviting women aged 30 and above to take part in mobility workout sessions on 24th and 31st January 2026 at Yas Bay, Yas Island.
As the official partner of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 (OMGAD 2026), Miral is proud to support this international multi-sport event, taking place in Abu Dhabi from 6th – 15th February 2026, for the first time in the Middle East. The initiative falls under the health and well-being pillar of Miral's CSR programme and reflects its commitment to creating experiences that promote well-being and foster meaningful community connection. Designed to encourage movement and balance, the sessions will be held at the Etihad Arena Plaza lawn area and are open to participants of all fitness levels. Each session will accommodate up to 40 women participants, offering a comfortable outdoor setting that encourages participation and engagement. The sessions are free to attend and registration is required. Led by Saoirse Correia, Founder of Freedom Space & Time and a certified personal trainer, the initiative offers guided exercises and breath-awareness practices designed to support posture, mobility, and mental focus while promoting preventive health practices. The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 (OMGAD 2026) celebrates lifelong participation in sport, bringing together participants aged 30 and above from around the world through a wide range of disciplines. Event Details:
-
Location: Yas Bay – Etihad Arena Plaza Lawn Area:
Event Date: 24th and 31st January 2026
Time: 08:30 AM – 09:30 AM
Registration link:
