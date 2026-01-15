Turkmenistan Fires Up Campaign For Parliamentary Elections In 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On January 15, Turkmenistan's Central Commission for Elections and Referenda officially announced the commencement of the 2026 election campaign, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the commission on January 14, which focused on preparations for upcoming elections at district, city, and provincial levels, as well as for vacant parliamentary seats. The elections are scheduled for March 29, 2026.

The electoral schedule and calendar of preparatory activities were formally adopted during the meeting.