Turkmenistan Fires Up Campaign For Parliamentary Elections In 2026
The announcement was made following a meeting of the commission on January 14, which focused on preparations for upcoming elections at district, city, and provincial levels, as well as for vacant parliamentary seats. The elections are scheduled for March 29, 2026.
The electoral schedule and calendar of preparatory activities were formally adopted during the meeting.
