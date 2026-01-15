403
Turkish company Karmod finishes steel villa housing in Uzbekistan
(MENAFN) Turkish construction firm Karmod announced on Wednesday the completion of a steel-built villa housing project in Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s capital.
The development is part of Karmod’s ongoing work in Turkic countries, employing its steel construction model to deliver a modern villa-style residential complex in Tashkent.
Karmod Prefabricated Overseas Sales Manager Ozan Aydin noted that recent innovations in light steel construction systems have made it possible to create housing suited to various architectural designs and climate conditions.
He explained that the Tashkent villa project was tailored specifically for cold weather conditions.
“With our steel construction production system, which eliminates structural safety risks, we are delivering sustainable, highly ergonomic and comfortable homes,” Aydin said.
Highlighting growing demand for light steel housing across Turkic republics, Aydin said Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan have shown increased interest in Karmod’s steel house models in recent years.
He added that the Tashkent project followed a two-storey apart-villa layout.
“The project consists of four luxury residential units within a building area of 834 square meters. On-site installation was completed in 45 days by a six-member assembly team,” he said.
Aydin also mentioned that the company is executing residential projects in neighboring Georgia.
