E-Learning Research Report 2026-2031: Extensive Product Portfolios, Robust LMS Platforms, And Institutional Partnerships Consolidate Market Leadership
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|543
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$325 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$665.06 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Recent Developments in the Global E-Learning Market
- In 2025, Knowunity raised around $29.2 million for its personalized AI tutor globally, targeting 1 billion students with adaptive learning technology that provides real-time feedback and customized educational content. In 2024, Coursera announced the launch of several novel efforts in a bid to improve access to high-quality education in India, including new AI features to comply with the requirements of Indian learners, with over 4,000 courses now available in Hindi.
Market Dynamics
Introduction
- Significant E-Learning Trends Gaming Influence on E-Learning Key Market Findings Growth & Competitive Strategies Strategic Market Entry Recommendations Varied Market Revenue Models Integration of Technology & Education E-Learning Service Enhancement Analysis Value Chain Analysis
Impact of the Ongoing Tariff War
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Increasing Impact of Mobile or Smartphones in E-Learning Growth of Blended Learning Increasing Use of AR & VR Application in E-Learning Growth in Gamification
Market Growth Enablers
- Emerging E-Learning Mobile Applications Evolution of Learning & Training in Digital Era Impact of 5G on Education Technology Government Initiatives for Digital Education
Market Restraints
- Variability in Hardware & Software Inadequate Internet Bandwidth in Developing Countries Lack of Viable Revenue & Monetization Models Limited Access to Closed Markets & Platforms
Key Company Profile
- Adobe Systems Aptara Articulate Global LLC Anthology British Council Infor (Certpoint Systems) Citrix Systems Inc. Learning Pool NIIT Ltd Oracle Pearson SAP SE Skillsoft Novac MPS (Tata Interactive Systems (TIS) is accquired by MPS)
Other Prominent Company Profiles
- Cisco Systems Inc. Instructure (Canvas LMS) GP Strategies Thomson Reuters Docebo McGraw Hill Desire2Learn (D2L) Cengage Macmillan Education Duolingo Cornerstone OnDemand Educomp Solutions Cogna Educacao Telefonica Learning Services edX LLC Coursera Inc. Litmos Open Education Veduca LinkedIn (Microsoft) Simplilearn BYJUS upGrad FutureLearn Chegg Inc. Blinkist Age of Learning (ABCmouse) 360Learning Udemy Skillshare Udacity Pluralsight Alison Babbel Treehouse Unacademy IGNOU Legosta BenchPrep Coassemble Codecademy CrossKnowledge GoSkills iHASCO Khan Academy MasterClass OpenSesame Rosetta Stone Teachlr DataCamp BrainStation LearnUpon Thinkific Elucidat Moodle TalentLMS iSpring Solutions Ruzuku Kajabi WizIQ Xyleme Learning Paths (Cognitia) Socratic ITPro Go1 Elliot Noodle eFront Pathwright ProProfs EduMe Mitratech (Trakstar) Gnowbe Vubiz Kaltura Mosaic Lumi Eductaiom Paradiso Zezus Laerning GeM Swift E-Learning Enyota Umami Acadecraft Kyteway Elearn Australia Aula Bright Learnatic Whitehat EWYSE SKILLBEST RWS MIND SPRING SANOMA PWC CAE Great Learning ENYOTA SIFY Pural Sight Stylus
Segmentation by Learning Mode
- Self-paced Instructor-Led
Segmentation by Function Type
- Training Testing
Segmentation by Content Type
- Multimedia Interactive Text-based
Segmentation by Delivery Mode
- Web-based Packaged content Blended Mobile Other modes
Segmentation by Technology
- Learning management system (LMS) Mobile-based Virtual classroom Simulation-based Other Technologies
Segmentation by End-Users
- Corporates Academic institutions Individual learners Government organizations Healthcare sector Non-profit organizations Other users
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US Canada
- China India Japan South Korea Australia Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Thailand Philippines Singapore New Zealand
- UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Netherlands Sweden Poland Belgium Nordic Portugal Switzerland
- Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Peru Ecuador
- Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Egypt Israel Kenya
