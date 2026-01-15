Dubai Real Estate Shows Strength As Developers Drive Sales Across Luxury And Affordable Sectors

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Emaar maintains market leading position while Binghatti rises as city's top developer in total sales volume
Dubai, UAE, 15th January, 2026: The strength of Dubai's real estate market is highlighted by new data today showing that leading developers drove sales across both the luxury and affordable segments throughout 2025.
Sales above AED15million and below AED 2million both recorded strong transaction volumes and values last year, representing broad market health to drive sustained investor and end-user confidence.
An analysis by fäm Properties shows that Emaar reinforced its market leading position by earning more revenue from sales, delivering more projects and units, and launching more new projects than any other developer.
Data from DXBinteract reveals that Emaar generated sales worth AED 65.8 billion, followed by DAMAC Properties with AED 35.9B and Binghatti with AED26.0B.
Also ending the year with the largest number of homes under construction – 51,032 – Emaar delivered 27 projects and 7,318 units in 2025, and launched 54 projects.
A record-breaking year for Dubai real estate was also a memorable one for Binghatti, which climbed four places in the rankings to become the city's top developer by overall sales volume, completing 17,061 deals ahead of DAMAC with 15,393 and Emaar with 13,149.
Nakheel topped the high-end sector for properties above AED15 million, with sales worth AED16.9 billion from 672 luxury transactions. Emaar followed with AED 15.7 billion (680), and Meraas with AED 9.5 billion (289).
In the affordable segment, for properties below AED2 million, Binghatti led the way again with sales of AED16.2 billion from 14,627 transactions, followed by DAMAC ( AED 8.4 billion / 6,828) and Sobha (AED8.3 billion / 5,887).
Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, said:“The fact that both the luxury and affordable sectors are delivering robust values shows that demand is not concentrated in one area. This points to a healthy, diversified market with steady demand from both investors and end-users.”
LEADING DUBAI DEVELOPERS IN 2025 – BY SALES VALUE
LEADING DUBAI DEVELOPERS IN 2025 – BY SALES VOLUME
|
| Value (AED)
| Emaar
| 65.8B
| DAMAC Properties
| 35.9B
| Binghatti
| 26.0B
| Nakheel
| 24.5B
| Sobha
| 22.4B
| Meraas
| 20.8B
| Omniyat
| 11.0B
| Aldar
| 9.9B
| H&H
| 8.0B
| Danube Properties
| 6.8B
PROPERTIES ABOVE AED15M
|
| Volume
| Binghatti
| 17,061
| DAMAC Properties
| 15,393
| Emaar
| 13,149
| Sobha
| 9,698
| Samana
| 4,754
| Nakheel
| 4,160
| Danube
| 4,089
| Azizi
| 3,479
| Imtiaz
| 2,679
| Meraas
| 2,385
PROPERTIES BELOW AED2M
|
| Value (AED)
| Volume
| Nakheel
| 16.9B
| 672
| Emaar
| 15.7B
| 680
| Meraas
| 9.5B
| 289
LEADING DUBAI DEVELOPERS – BY PROJECTS DELIVERED
|
| Value (AED)
| Volume
| Binghatti
| 16.2B
| 14,627
| DAMAC Properties
| 8.4B
| 6,828
| Sobha
| 8.3B
| 5,887
LEADING DUBAI DEVELOPERS – BY UNITS DELIVERED
|
| Volume
| Emaar
| 27
| Binghatti
| 12
| Azizi
| 10
| Meraas
| 10
| DAMAC Properties
| 7
| Nshama
| 5
| Imtiaz
| 4
| Select Group
| 4
| Ellington
| 3
| Danube
| 3
LEADING DUBAI DEVELOPERS – BY PROJECTS LAUNCHED
|
| Volume
| Emaar
| 7,318
| Binghatti
| 4,093
| Azizi
| 2,633
| The First Group
| 2,529
| DAMAC Properties
| 2,113
| Meraas
| 1,913
| Select Group
| 1,849
| Danube
| 1,757
| Nshama
| 1,693
| Sobha
| 1,613
LEADING DUBAI DEVELOPERS – BY ACTIVE UNITS UNDER CONSTRUCTION
|
| Volume
| Emaar
| 54
| DAMAC Properties
| 40
| Azizi
| 30
| Imtiaz
| 21
| Meraas
| 17
| Binghatti
| 16
| Samana
| 15
| Object One
| 13
| Nshama
| 10
| Ellington
| 9
|
| Volume
| Emaar
| 51,032
| DAMAC Properties
| 46,554
| Azizi
| 36,464
| Sobha
| 26,933
| Binghatti
| 25,072
| Danube
| 15,424
| Samana
| 13,463
| Meraas
| 9,484
| Nakheel
| 8,092
| Ellington
| 7,358
