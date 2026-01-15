Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dubai Real Estate Shows Strength As Developers Drive Sales Across Luxury And Affordable Sectors


2026-01-15 03:30:18
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Emaar maintains market leading position while Binghatti rises as city's top developer in total sales volume



Dubai, UAE, 15th January, 2026: The strength of Dubai's real estate market is highlighted by new data today showing that leading developers drove sales across both the luxury and affordable segments throughout 2025.

Sales above AED15million and below AED 2million both recorded strong transaction volumes and values last year, representing broad market health to drive sustained investor and end-user confidence.

An analysis by fäm Properties shows that Emaar reinforced its market leading position by earning more revenue from sales, delivering more projects and units, and launching more new projects than any other developer.

Data from DXBinteract reveals that Emaar generated sales worth AED 65.8 billion, followed by DAMAC Properties with AED 35.9B and Binghatti with AED26.0B.

Also ending the year with the largest number of homes under construction – 51,032 – Emaar delivered 27 projects and 7,318 units in 2025, and launched 54 projects.

A record-breaking year for Dubai real estate was also a memorable one for Binghatti, which climbed four places in the rankings to become the city's top developer by overall sales volume, completing 17,061 deals ahead of DAMAC with 15,393 and Emaar with 13,149.

Nakheel topped the high-end sector for properties above AED15 million, with sales worth AED16.9 billion from 672 luxury transactions. Emaar followed with AED 15.7 billion (680), and Meraas with AED 9.5 billion (289).

In the affordable segment, for properties below AED2 million, Binghatti led the way again with sales of AED16.2 billion from 14,627 transactions, followed by DAMAC ( AED 8.4 billion / 6,828) and Sobha (AED8.3 billion / 5,887).

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, said:“The fact that both the luxury and affordable sectors are delivering robust values shows that demand is not concentrated in one area. This points to a healthy, diversified market with steady demand from both investors and end-users.” LEADING DUBAI DEVELOPERS IN 2025 – BY SALES VALUE
Value (AED)
Emaar 65.8B
DAMAC Properties 35.9B
Binghatti 26.0B
Nakheel 24.5B
Sobha 22.4B
Meraas 20.8B
Omniyat 11.0B
Aldar 9.9B
H&H 8.0B
Danube Properties 6.8B
LEADING DUBAI DEVELOPERS IN 2025 – BY SALES VOLUME

Volume
Binghatti 17,061
DAMAC Properties 15,393
Emaar 13,149
Sobha 9,698
Samana 4,754
Nakheel 4,160
Danube 4,089
Azizi 3,479
Imtiaz 2,679
Meraas 2,385

PROPERTIES ABOVE AED15M

Value (AED) Volume
Nakheel 16.9B 672
Emaar 15.7B 680
Meraas 9.5B 289

PROPERTIES BELOW AED2M

Value (AED) Volume
Binghatti 16.2B 14,627
DAMAC Properties 8.4B 6,828
Sobha 8.3B 5,887

LEADING DUBAI DEVELOPERS – BY PROJECTS DELIVERED

Volume
Emaar 27
Binghatti 12
Azizi 10
Meraas 10
DAMAC Properties 7
Nshama 5
Imtiaz 4
Select Group 4
Ellington 3
Danube 3

LEADING DUBAI DEVELOPERS – BY UNITS DELIVERED

Volume
Emaar 7,318
Binghatti 4,093
Azizi 2,633
The First Group 2,529
DAMAC Properties 2,113
Meraas 1,913
Select Group 1,849
Danube 1,757
Nshama 1,693
Sobha 1,613

LEADING DUBAI DEVELOPERS – BY PROJECTS LAUNCHED

Volume
Emaar 54
DAMAC Properties 40
Azizi 30
Imtiaz 21
Meraas 17
Binghatti 16
Samana 15
Object One 13
Nshama 10
Ellington 9

LEADING DUBAI DEVELOPERS – BY ACTIVE UNITS UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Volume
Emaar 51,032
DAMAC Properties 46,554
Azizi 36,464
Sobha 26,933
Binghatti 25,072
Danube 15,424
Samana 13,463
Meraas 9,484
Nakheel 8,092
Ellington 7,358

Ends

Mid-East Info

