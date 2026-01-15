403
Putin, Lula Hold Phone Call on Venezuela
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spoke by telephone to address the Venezuelan crisis triggered by Washington's seizure of President Nicolas Maduro in early January, according to Kremlin statements released Wednesday.
The two leaders aligned on protecting "the sovereignty and national interests" of the South American nation after U.S. military forces carried out what Moscow and Brasilia characterize as aggression against the petroleum-rich state, the readout confirmed.
Both nations committed to "continue coordinating their efforts, including within the UN, as well as through BRICS, with the aim of de-escalating tensions in Latin America," the statement noted. Russia and Brazil rank among the founding members of the multinational economic bloc.
The conversation also touched on strengthening bilateral ties before the Russian-Brazilian High-Level Commission on Cooperation meets next month, Kremlin officials announced.
U.S. special operations forces launched multiple aerial bombardments targeting Caracas and additional Venezuelan territories on January 3, simultaneously seizing Maduro along with his spouse Cilia Flores. Military personnel transported the couple to an American naval vessel before flying them to New York, where they faced a federal judge on narcotics conspiracy allegations last week. Both defendants entered not guilty pleas.
Lula responded to the raid via X, declaring Washington had violated an "unacceptable line." The Brazilian president cautioned that the military incursion established an "extremely dangerous precedent for the entire international community."
The seizure represents a regression to the "worst moments of interference in the politics of Latin America and the Caribbean and threatens the preservation of the region as a zone of peace," Lula stated.
Moscow has pledged continued support for Venezuela "in the face of blatant neo-colonial threats and external armed aggression," demanding Maduro's immediate release from American detention.
At an emergency UN Security Council gathering in early January, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia characterized Washington's Venezuelan operation as "international banditry" motivated by ambitions to secure "unlimited control over natural resources."
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned the assault Wednesday as a "flagrant violation of international law."
