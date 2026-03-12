Arab Center For Educational Training Hosts Webinar On Leadership In Times Of Crisis

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Arab Center for Educational Training for the Gulf States organised a virtual seminar on Tuesday on leadership in times of crisis, drawing wide participation from educational leaders and specialists across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The seminar was inaugurated by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, highlighting the Center's efforts to support educational leadership and enhance their capacity to navigate challenges and exceptional circumstances.

He emphasised the importance of such initiatives in strengthening institutional quality within the education sector.

Bushra Al Hindi, a consultant on workplace well-being and development from Bahrain, addressed the impact of crises on work environments and the challenges faced by leaders.

She highlighted the need to understand both the psychological and professional dimensions of crises and adopt leadership practices that maintain team cohesion and institutional stability.

Director of the Arab Center for Educational Training Dr. Fatima Al Maadheed affirmed the Center's commitment to initiatives that empower educational leaders to respond effectively to rapid changes and uncertainty, in line with international reports recognizing the role of effective leadership in fostering organizational resilience.

The seminar focused on key topics including the nature of crises and their effects on work environments, decision-making under exceptional circumstances, pressures faced by leaders, and the role of workplace well-being in enhancing institutional resilience. Leadership practices supporting team cohesion were also discussed. The event witnessed high engagement and full registration from the first day, reflecting the topic's relevance to real needs in the educational field. Participants emphasized the importance of sharing best practices to create more stable and resilient work environments.

In closing, attendees agreed to establish a professional community for educational leaders via social media to facilitate continuous communication, knowledge exchange, and collaborative professional learning.

The Center also announced plans for an upcoming seminar on educational leadership in crises, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote knowledge exchange among educational institutions in the region.