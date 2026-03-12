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China Warns US Use of AI in Military Decisions Could Undermine Ethics
(MENAFN) China expressed concern on Wednesday that the US military’s potential use of artificial intelligence (AI) to influence war decisions could weaken ethical limits and accountability in armed conflict.
Defense Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin commented in response to reports that the US Defense Department has requested unrestricted access to AI technologies from American tech companies.
According to reports, the US military has already utilized AI extensively in operations against Venezuela and Iran. Responding to this, Jiang Bin stated that China opposes “taking advantage of the lead in AI and other emerging technologies to pursue absolute military dominance or undermine the sovereignty and territorial security of other countries.”
He added, “using AI as a tool to violate the sovereignty of other nations, allowing AI to excessively affect war decisions, and giving algorithms the power to determine life and death not only erode ethical restraints and accountability in wars but also risk technological runaway.”
The spokesperson warned that “a dystopia depicted in the American film The Terminator could one day come true.”
Jiang Bin emphasized Beijing’s stance that all relevant weapon systems “must be put under human control,” and that “human primacy” should guide military applications of AI.
He further noted, “China will work with other nations to advance multilateral AI governance with UN centrality, strengthen risk prevention and control, and ensure that AI always develops in a direction conducive to the progress of human civilization.”
Defense Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin commented in response to reports that the US Defense Department has requested unrestricted access to AI technologies from American tech companies.
According to reports, the US military has already utilized AI extensively in operations against Venezuela and Iran. Responding to this, Jiang Bin stated that China opposes “taking advantage of the lead in AI and other emerging technologies to pursue absolute military dominance or undermine the sovereignty and territorial security of other countries.”
He added, “using AI as a tool to violate the sovereignty of other nations, allowing AI to excessively affect war decisions, and giving algorithms the power to determine life and death not only erode ethical restraints and accountability in wars but also risk technological runaway.”
The spokesperson warned that “a dystopia depicted in the American film The Terminator could one day come true.”
Jiang Bin emphasized Beijing’s stance that all relevant weapon systems “must be put under human control,” and that “human primacy” should guide military applications of AI.
He further noted, “China will work with other nations to advance multilateral AI governance with UN centrality, strengthen risk prevention and control, and ensure that AI always develops in a direction conducive to the progress of human civilization.”
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