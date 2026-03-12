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Qatar, Pakistan Discuss Trade Ties

Qatar, Pakistan Discuss Trade Ties


2026-03-12 04:00:54
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, met yesterday, with Minister of Commerce of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, H E Jam Kamal Khan, via video conference. During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen and develop bilateral trade and investment cooperation, in addition to addressing a number of issues of mutual interest.

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The Peninsula

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