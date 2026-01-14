Semaglutide Vs. Tirzepatide: Medvi Launches Physician-Led Program To Help Patients Choose The Right GLP-1

MENAFN - GetNews) MEDVi, a telehealth platform serving more than 100,000 patients, today announced an expanded physician-led program designed to help patients navigate the decision between semaglutide and tirzepatide, two GLP-1 medications at the center of the weight loss conversation in 2026







With both medications now widely available through telehealth, patients are asking the obvious question: which one is right for me? MEDVi says its clinician-guided model pairs patients with board-certified physicians who evaluate the clinical differences between these medications and match patients to the option most likely to align with their health profile and goals.

The Core Difference: One Pathway vs. Two

The most important distinction between semaglutide and tirzepatide comes down to how they work in the body.

Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist. It mimics a hormone called GLP-1 that your body naturally produces after eating. This hormone signals fullness to your brain, slows stomach emptying, and helps regulate blood sugar. Brand names include Ozempic (approved for diabetes) and Wegovy (approved for weight loss).

Tirzepatide is a dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist, meaning it activates two metabolic pathways instead of one. In addition to GLP-1, it also mimics GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide), another hormone involved in appetite and metabolism. Brand names include Mounjaro (approved for diabetes) and Zepbound (approved for weight loss).

This dual-action mechanism is why tirzepatide has generated significant clinical interest. Published research, including trials in the New England Journal of Medicine, has shown tirzepatide producing greater average weight loss in head-to-head comparisons with semaglutide, with some study participants losing 20% or more of their body weight. However, individual results vary considerably, and "more weight loss on average" does not mean tirzepatide is the right choice for every patient.

What the Clinical Data Actually Shows

Both medications have demonstrated significant effectiveness in clinical trials. Here's what physicians typically weigh when comparing them:

Effectiveness: In the SURMOUNT and SURPASS trials, tirzepatide showed average weight loss of 15-22% of body weight at higher doses. Semaglutide trials (STEP program) showed average weight loss of 12-17%. These are averages; some patients exceed these numbers, others fall short.

Side Effects: Both medications share similar gastrointestinal side effects, primarily nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation. These effects are typically most pronounced during dose escalation and often improve over time. Neither medication has shown a clear advantage in tolerability across populations, though individual responses vary.

Dosing: Both are once-weekly injections. Semaglutide is typically titrated up to 2.4mg weekly for weight loss. Tirzepatide doses range higher, up to 15mg weekly, which may contribute to its greater average effect.

Track Record: Semaglutide has been in clinical use longer and has more long-term safety data. Tirzepatide is newer, with FDA approval for weight loss (as Zepbound) coming in late 2023.

Cost Without Insurance: Brand-name versions of both medications can exceed $1,000/month without insurance. This is one reason many patients explore compounded alternatives through telehealth programs.

So Which One Should You Choose?

This is where the answer genuinely depends on individual factors, which is why MEDVi built its program around physician-guided selection rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

Semaglutide may be recommended for patients who:



Are starting GLP-1 treatment for the first time

Prefer a medication with a longer safety track record

Have responded well to GLP-1 medications previously Are looking for a more gradual approach to weight loss

Tirzepatide may be considered for patients who:



Have plateaued on semaglutide and stopped seeing results

Have higher amounts of weight to lose

Haven't responded adequately to single-pathway GLP-1 medications Are candidates based on their metabolic profile (determined by physician evaluation)

"The question isn't which medication is better," a MEDVi spokesperson said. "It's which medication is better for you, given your medical history, your goals, and how your body responds. That's a decision that should be made with a physician, not guessed at."

How MEDVi Helps Patients Choose

MEDVi's program is structured to guide patients through this decision with clinical oversight:

Step 1: Online Health Assessment. Patients provide detailed medical history, including previous GLP-1 use, current medications, weight loss history, and specific goals. This assessment is designed to surface the factors physicians need to make an informed recommendation.

Step 2: Physician Review. A board-certified physician evaluates the submission and determines whether GLP-1 treatment is appropriate. If so, they recommend either semaglutide or tirzepatide based on the patient's individual profile. Most patients receive a decision within hours.

Step 3: Pharmacy Fulfillment. When prescribed, medication is prepared by a licensed U.S. pharmacy and shipped directly to the patient, typically within 3-5 business days.

Step 4: Ongoing Clinical Support. This is where MEDVi says its model differs from competitors. Patients have 24/7 access to clinicians for side effect management, dosing questions, and treatment adjustments. If a patient starts on semaglutide and plateaus, their physician can evaluate whether switching to tirzepatide makes sense.

The Bottom Line

Semaglutide and tirzepatide are both clinically effective GLP-1 medications for weight loss. Tirzepatide's dual-action mechanism has shown greater average weight loss in clinical trials, but semaglutide has a longer track record and remains highly effective for many patients. The right choice depends on your medical history, your goals, and factors only a physician can properly evaluate.

MEDVi's program is designed to take the guesswork out of that decision.

Note: Some prescriptions may be fulfilled with compounded medications. Compounded drugs are not FDA-approved. Individual results vary. Patients should consult with a licensed clinician about risks and benefits.

