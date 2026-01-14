403
Moi To Conduct Test Run Of Sirens On Jan 19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Ministry of Interior announced Wednesday that a test run of civil defense sirens will take place on Monday, January 19, at 10:00 am local time.
In a press statement, the ministry reassured citizens and residents not to be alarmed, emphasizing that the test is purely routine and precautionary, aiming to ensure the effectiveness of safety procedures and enhance public safety across all areas.
The ministry added that the siren tests will be conducted regularly at 10:00 am on the first Monday of every month as part of ongoing measures to test technical readiness and confirm the efficiency of the alert system. (end)
