Specialised Chemical Hub Opens At Jebel Ali Free Zone

GFH Partners Manrre REIT and Palmon Group have opened an $11 million specialised chemical storage facility at Jebel Ali Free Zone, strengthening Dubai's role as a regional hub for regulated logistics.

The facility, located within Jebel Ali Free Zone, spans 112,000 sq ft on a 180,000 sq ft plot and adds a mission-critical, Grade A asset to the portfolio of Manrre REIT, which is managed by GFH Partners.

The warehouse was inaugurated by Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and managing director of DP World GCC, alongside senior officials from Jafza, GFH Partners and Palmon Group.

Designed to meet stringent international safety and compliance standards, the facility addresses growing regional demand for certified chemical storage driven by manufacturing, energy, industrial services and third-party logistics. Chemicals and petrochemicals account for roughly 10 per cent of global trade, making specialised and regulated storage a critical link in global supply chains.

Kunal Lahori, CEO of Palmon Group and a board member of Manrre, said the purpose-built hub reflects the GCC's expanding industrial base and shifting global trade patterns, including the relocation of manufacturing capacity from Asia. He noted that the facility can store nine to 10 different UN classes of chemicals, far exceeding the capabilities of most regional warehouses, which typically handle only one or two classes. This flexibility allows tenants to serve a broader range of clients from a single location.

The warehouse has been completed in a record 12 months and is approved by Dubai Civil Defence. It is divided into three segregated, temperature-controlled chambers with a maximum height of 13 metres, equipped with advanced fire safety systems including ESFR and in-rack sprinklers. The layout supports the safe storage of multiple hazard-classified chemicals and provides capacity for about 17,400 pallets, with nine loading docks and three loading bays. Office space accounts for just three per cent of the built-up area, maximising operational efficiency.

Mohamed Ali, head of GCC at GFH Partners, said the development underscores the REIT's focus on resilient industrial and logistics assets serving high-growth sectors. A 10-year lease has been signed with Safe Logistics, ensuring long-term income visibility. Now fully operational, the facility is expected to play a key role in strengthening regulated supply chains and reinforcing Dubai's status as a leading logistics and industrial hub in the region.