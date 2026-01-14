Techmediabreaks Parazero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) Engages IBN To Expand Investor And Corporate Communications Reach

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ: PRZO) an aerospace defense company focused on smart, autonomous solutions for manned and unmanned aerial systems, has engaged IBN to support its corporate communications and investor outreach strategy. ParaZero specializes in multi-layered Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (“Counter-UAS”) technologies designed to neutralize hostile drones in complex and RF-denied environments, including urban and strategic infrastructure settings. Through the engagement, IBN will leverage its global investor-focused distribution network, encompassing more than 5,000 syndication outlets, newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and InvestorWire services, to increase visibility for ParaZero's expanding defense portfolio, which reflects ongoing collaboration with Israeli defense authorities and international security organizations seeking effective last-layer counter-drone interception capabilities.

To view the full press release, visit

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero's mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PRZO are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN