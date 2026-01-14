Fast And Secure Validation Of EDI Files In The Browser With Edination

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdiFabric, the leading developer of multi-platform B2B, Healthcare, and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) file translation and validation software toolkits, today announced the official release of the modernized EdiNation, which adds local EDI processing in the browser.

The changes were a step forward in ensuring complete data security and improving performance across all EDI translation, validation, and acknowledgment operations.

Data security



EdiNation runs locally in the browser using WebAssembly and does not transmit EDI data outside the browser

All EDI files are processed on the user's machine, and no sensitive data from the EDI files is sent out during parsing, validation, etc EdiNation supports HIPAA/SOC2 compliance by keeping sensitive data local



Unlimited portal usage



No limitation on the number of files processed

No maximum file size limitation No time restrictions



Comprehensive set of operations for processing EDI files



Import, parse, and format EDI files

Validate, debug, and edit EDI transactions Generate EDI acknowledgments



Support for EDI guidelines



Customization of EDI guidelines using the OpenEDI format

Provides a vast collection of EDI guidelines Import SEF formats



"We, at EdiFabric, are excited about releasing a long-awaited browser alternative to the beloved EDI Notepad. We hope that EdiNation's validator for EDI files will tick all boxes and expectations of the EDI community," said Kamen Nikolov, CEO.

EdiNation EDI Validator

About EdiFabric

EdiFabric offers developer toolkits that enable companies to add EDI capabilities to their solutions. EdiFabric's EDI product suite accelerates global trade and improves healthcare interoperability.

Contact:

Kamen Nikolov, CEO

tel: +44 (0)7534 718840

Powered by WebAssembly for true data security. Handles EDI files of any size at scale.