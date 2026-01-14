Fast And Secure Validation Of EDI Files In The Browser With Edination
The changes were a step forward in ensuring complete data security and improving performance across all EDI translation, validation, and acknowledgment operations.
Data security
- EdiNation runs locally in the browser using WebAssembly and does not transmit EDI data outside the browser All EDI files are processed on the user's machine, and no sensitive data from the EDI files is sent out during parsing, validation, etc EdiNation supports HIPAA/SOC2 compliance by keeping sensitive data local
Unlimited portal usage
- No limitation on the number of files processed No maximum file size limitation No time restrictions
Comprehensive set of operations for processing EDI files
- Import, parse, and format EDI files Validate, debug, and edit EDI transactions Generate EDI acknowledgments
Support for EDI guidelines
- Customization of EDI guidelines using the OpenEDI format Provides a vast collection of EDI guidelines Import SEF formats
"We, at EdiFabric, are excited about releasing a long-awaited browser alternative to the beloved EDI Notepad. We hope that EdiNation's validator for EDI files will tick all boxes and expectations of the EDI community," said Kamen Nikolov, CEO.
EdiNation EDI ValidatorPowered by WebAssembly for true data security. Handles EDI files of any size at scale.
Try it now at
About EdiFabric
EdiFabric offers developer toolkits that enable companies to add EDI capabilities to their solutions. EdiFabric's EDI product suite accelerates global trade and improves healthcare interoperability.
Contact:
Kamen Nikolov, CEO
tel: +44 (0)7534 718840
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment