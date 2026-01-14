24/7 Market News - Kraig Labs Set To Deliver Spider Silk Fiber Samples To Three Industry Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Deliveries will Mark Its First Commercial Sales and the Start of the Spider Silk Race

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB), the undisputed global leader in the development and commercialization of spider silk, is preparing to deliver its first fiber samples to three previously announced companies in the fashion and performance textiles sectors.

In what are planned to be the Company's first commercial sales, these deliveries will mark the culmination of nearly two decades of innovation and scale-up, from laboratory breakthroughs to full-scale silk production in Asia.

Kraig Labs is positioned to capture early-mover advantage in eco-luxury apparel, where sample volumes of this scale are the gold standard for securing production contracts with brands facing sustainability mandates (e.g., EU's 2030 textile waste reduction targets). The three companies, two in sports apparel and one in luxury textiles, announced earlier in 2025, will receive recombinant spider silk fibers engineered for superior toughness, elasticity, breathability, and biodegradability, ideal for performance gear and high-end fashion.

Spider silk's plastic-free profile addresses the $6.5 billion sustainable fashion market's microplastic crisis (35% of ocean pollution from textiles, UNEP 2025).

Commercial Shipments Signal Market Readiness

Kraig Labs' planned shipments are significant not only because they represent the first commercial revenue-producing transactions in the company's history, but also because of what they imply: that recombinant spider silk is finally ready for market-scale testing.

In the fashion and textile world, fiber and fabric evaluation typically requires sample orders, depending on the application. These sample volumes are large enough to allow for spinning, weaving, dyeing, and real-world performance validation, the critical next step before mass adoption.

By meeting these thresholds, Kraig Labs will be among the first companies in the world to supply commercially produced, biologically derived spider silk at meaningful scale.

24/7 Market News Analysis:“The Race Has Officially Begun”

24/7 Market News believes this milestone signals a competitive shift in the biomaterials landscape.

For years, spider silk has been the 'holy grail' of performance fibers, tougher than steel by weight, yet softer and more flexible than nylon. With Kraig Labs now moving from research to delivery, the race is officially on.

The ability to deliver sizable super fiber and fabric samples is the key differentiator between research and commercialization. Kraig Labs' production system, based on genetically engineered silkworms spinning spider silk naturally, provides a scalable and cost-effective model unmatched by fermentation-based competitors.

Kraig Labs Moment to Lead Has Arrived

This is the milestone that Kraig Labs has worked toward for years. The Company has proven the science, scaled the production, and will soon deliver spider silk to real-world customers. These shipments mark the beginning of true commercial engagement.

In addition to the first three companies set to receive the first samples, the Company is pursuing many opportunities across luxury fashion, outdoor gear, defense applications, and other applications. The momentum Kraig Labs builds from these first deliveries will carry the Company into the next phase of full-scale adoption.

A Turning Point for Sustainable Textiles

Kraig Labs' technology platform combines genetic engineering and traditional sericulture to produce high-performance spider silk using silkworms rather than synthetic fermentation tanks. The result: scalable, sustainable, and biodegradable materials that can outperform conventional fibers.

The Company's current production in the ASEAN region, operating through multiple rearing centers, provides the infrastructure needed to fulfill growing sample requests from both consumer brands and technical material developers.

Once the initial shipments are completed, Kraig Labs should be set to expand into longer-term production agreements.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB ) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 247 is a third-party media provider and has been compensated for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions. Please review 247's Full Disclaimer .

