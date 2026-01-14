Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Video: Class 12Th Result Declared: Commerce Topper Sualiha Nabi Speaks

Video: Class 12Th Result Declared: Commerce Topper Sualiha Nabi Speaks


2026-01-14 08:08:04
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Sualiha Nabi, a student of Kashmir Harvard, has secured the top position in the Commerce stream by scoring a 500 out of 500 marks.

In this video, Sualiha Nabi shares her success story, study routine, and advice for future aspirants.
Her father also speaks about the support, discipline, and values that shaped her journey, while her teacher from Kashmir Harvard shares insights into her dedication, hard work, and academic excellence.


ADVERTISEMENT

MENAFN14012026000215011059ID1110598171



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search