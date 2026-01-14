Video: Class 12Th Result Declared: Commerce Topper Sualiha Nabi Speaks

In this video, Sualiha Nabi shares her success story, study routine, and advice for future aspirants. Her father also speaks about the support, discipline, and values that shaped her journey, while her teacher from Kashmir Harvard shares insights into her dedication, hard work, and academic excellence.

