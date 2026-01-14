Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan To Establish Coordination Center For Central Asia-China Cooperation

Uzbekistan To Establish Coordination Center For Central Asia-China Cooperation


2026-01-14 08:04:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 14. Uzbekistan will establish a coordination center for cooperation between Central Asian nations and China, Trend reports via the National Database of Legislation of Uzbekistan.

The decision is stipulated in a decree signed by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the ratification of the Regulations on the Secretariat of the Central Asia-China format.

Under the regulations, a Secretariat will be created to coordinate the implementation of agreements reached within the framework, monitor the execution of joint projects, and serve as a permanent platform for dialogue between Central Asian countries and China.

The document was developed based on the goals and objectives outlined in the Xi'an Declaration adopted on May 19, 2023, and establishes the legal framework for Uzbekistan's participation in the Secretariat's activities.

China-Central Asia relations are evolving into a strategic partnership emphasizing economic integration, shared security interests, and political alignment, facilitated by initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This partnership features significant economic cooperation, with China investing in infrastructure and energy, while Central Asian nations appreciate China's non-interference approach and resource access.

Collaborative efforts aim to combat terrorism and promote stability in Xinjiang. However, concerns about debt dependency and the implications of growing Chinese influence-particularly for nations like Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan-highlight the need for Central Asian states to balance their reliance on China with relationships with other global powers.

MENAFN14012026000187011040ID1110598100



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search