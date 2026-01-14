Lakki Marwat DHQ Hospital: 61 Employees Suspended Over Negligence, MS Removed

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has taken major administrative action against negligence, mismanagement, and carelessness at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Lakki Marwat, suspending 61 employees who were absent from duty and removing several doctors, including MS Dr. Akbar Zaman, from their positions.

According to a notification issued by the Health Department, MS Dr. Akbar Zaman, Dr. Muhammad Ismail, and Dr. Waqas Ahmed have been directed to report to the DG Health Office in Peshawar.

Under the same notification, Grade B doctor Akhtar Zaman has been given the additional charge of Medical Superintendent at DHQ Hospital Lakki Marwat.

Furthermore, Dr. Umar Hayat has been appointed as the new Deputy Medical Superintendent, while Dr. Jan Bahadur has also been given additional charge as DMS. Formal action under the E&D Rules 2011 has been initiated against the 61 absent employees.

During the action, expired medicines were also recovered from the hospital store, and show-cause notices were issued to the responsible staff. Health Department officials emphasized that negligence, misconduct, and mismanagement in government hospitals will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

It is worth noting that some time ago, the DG Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and senior health officials conducted a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Lakki Marwat, expressing strong displeasure over the lack of medicines, inadequate patient facilities, and poor hygiene conditions.

According to the Health Department, this action was taken following public complaints and media reports, aiming to improve the healthcare system and provide quality medical services to the public.