Powell Reportedly Sent Senators Details On $2.5B Fed's Headquarter Renovation Project Weeks After Testifying

Jerome Powell reportedly wrote to senators last July with details about the Federal Reserve's $2.5 billion renovation project.

A report from The Financial Times said that Powell sent a four-page letter two and a half weeks after he testified to the Senate banking committee about the cost overruns on the project.

The Fed chair is subject of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice over the testimony he delivered to the committee in June regarding the central bank's revamp of its headquarters.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.