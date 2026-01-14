Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Powell Reportedly Sent Senators Details On $2.5B Fed's Headquarter Renovation Project Weeks After Testifying

2026-01-14 04:41:10
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Jerome Powell reportedly wrote to senators last July with details about the Federal Reserve's $2.5 billion renovation project. 

A report from The Financial Times said that Powell sent a four-page letter two and a half weeks after he testified to the Senate banking committee about the cost overruns on the project. 

The Fed chair is subject of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice over the testimony he delivered to the committee in June regarding the central bank's revamp of its headquarters. 

AsiaNet News

