403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Seized Russian tanker Marinera appears near Scotland
(MENAFN) The Russian-flagged tanker Marinera, captured by the US military in international waters in the North Atlantic, has been sighted off the northeastern coast of Scotland, according to multiple UK media outlets.
The vessel was intercepted on January 7 northwest of Scotland. The Pentagon claimed that the ship, formerly named Bella 1, had engaged in “violations of US sanctions” against Venezuela.
The UK military reportedly assisted in the seizure.
Photos published by UK outlets showed the tanker being escorted by a US Coast Guard vessel and British tugboats in the Moray Firth, a large triangular inlet north and east of Inverness.
A UK government official told a news outlet that the tanker “entered UK waters to be replenished with essential supplies,” though its final destination remains unknown.
Russia had previously confirmed the vessel’s capture. Its Transport Ministry said the Marinera had received a temporary permit to sail under the Russian flag on December 24 and accused Washington of violating the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which guarantees freedom of navigation in international waters.
The Russian Foreign Ministry added that US authorities were repeatedly informed through official channels that the tanker was operating under the Russian flag and strongly protested any threat of prosecution of its crew on US soil.
The vessel was intercepted on January 7 northwest of Scotland. The Pentagon claimed that the ship, formerly named Bella 1, had engaged in “violations of US sanctions” against Venezuela.
The UK military reportedly assisted in the seizure.
Photos published by UK outlets showed the tanker being escorted by a US Coast Guard vessel and British tugboats in the Moray Firth, a large triangular inlet north and east of Inverness.
A UK government official told a news outlet that the tanker “entered UK waters to be replenished with essential supplies,” though its final destination remains unknown.
Russia had previously confirmed the vessel’s capture. Its Transport Ministry said the Marinera had received a temporary permit to sail under the Russian flag on December 24 and accused Washington of violating the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which guarantees freedom of navigation in international waters.
The Russian Foreign Ministry added that US authorities were repeatedly informed through official channels that the tanker was operating under the Russian flag and strongly protested any threat of prosecution of its crew on US soil.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment