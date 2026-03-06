Kabul Residents Rally Against Pakistan Strikes, Vow Full Support To Afghan Forces

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Hundreds of residents of Kabul condemned attacks by the Pakistani military regime on Afghanistan and expressed their support for Afghan security forces.

Last week, the Pakistani military violated Afghan airspace and carried out strikes on civilian areas in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces. These attacks are reportedly ongoing.



In response, Afghan forces have launched operations against Pakistani military installations since 28 February.

Officials say the attacks have caused heavy casualties on the Pakistani side.

Today (Friday), thousands gathered at the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul for a protest meeting, strongly condemning Pakistan's actions.

At the gathering, Ahmad Shah Alokozai, head of the Kabul City Council of District Representatives, said:“The Pakistani military regime has aggressed against Afghanistan, and we strongly condemn this attack. All residents of Kabul stand alongside the Islamic Emirate and defend our homeland. If there is even a drop of blood in our veins, we will shed it for the defense of our country.”

He added that if the leadership of the Islamic Emirate orders, they are ready to go to war and fight shoulder to shoulder with Afghan security forces.

Alokozai also urged the international community to prevent Pakistan's continued aggression.

Tribal elder Mawlawi Samiullah said Pakistan attacks Afghanistan because it cannot tolerate the country's prosperity and development.

He stated:“Pakistan's actions violate international law and Islamic principles. They should refer to Islam, which clearly defines the rights of neighbors. Pakistan is not only a threat to Afghanistan but a cancer for all of Central Asia.”

Samiullah emphasized that they stand with the Islamic Emirate against the Pakistani military regime.

Another participant, Mohammad Dawood, said they are prepared to fight alongside the Islamic Emirate against Pakistan.

“If the Islamic Emirate allows, I have eight sons-all of them will go to defend our homeland,” he said.

Dawood added that while the world and international community are witnessing Pakistan's actions, they are largely turning a blind eye.

