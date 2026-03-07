403
US Authorizes USD151.8M Arms Deal for Israel Using Emergency Powers
(MENAFN) The administration of Donald Trump has approved a potential $151.8 million weapons package for Israel, using emergency authority to bypass the usual congressional review process as military tensions with Iran continue to intensify, according to reports.
Information released by the bureau responsible for political-military affairs within the United States Department of State indicated that the package would include 12,000 BLU-110A/B general-purpose bomb bodies weighing 1,000 pounds each. The proposed deal also covers engineering assistance, logistical support, and technical services related to the equipment.
“The Secretary of State has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Israel,” the agency said, waiving the congressional review requirements under Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act.
According to the statement, the main contractor connected to the agreement would be Repkon USA. Officials added that some of the bomb components may be supplied directly from existing American military stockpiles.
The authorization comes at a time of rising regional confrontation following coordinated airstrikes launched on Feb. 28 by the United States and Israel against targets in Iran. Reports indicate that the attacks resulted in the deaths of more than 1,000 people, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls, and a number of high-ranking military officials.
The ongoing hostilities have led to heightened instability across the region, with Tehran reportedly carrying out retaliatory strikes on locations associated with American interests. One such incident involved a drone attack in Kuwait that killed six US service members at a tactical operations center.
At the same time, the decision arrives amid increasing debate in the US Congress regarding military assistance to Israel during its ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. In July, a record 27 Democratic senators supported a resolution seeking to halt certain arms transfers to Israel, citing concerns about civilian deaths and the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, though the proposal ultimately did not pass.
