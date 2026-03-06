Ukraine, Europe Considering Joint Development Of Missile Systems Kubilius

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said this in an interview with Ukrinform. He is beginning a "missile tour" of EU member states on Friday, during which he plans to meet with manufacturers and government representatives.

"Definitely, we understand the challenges now in general that the Ukrainian air defense and European air defense are facing. Because some European member states like Cyprus are facing also possibility of whatever attacks from Iranian side. And that is why my missile tour is becoming even more obviously needed," Kubilius said.

Commenting on whether he is in contact with the Gulf states to discuss possible supplies of missiles for Ukraine's air defense, the commissioner noted that countries in the region do indeed have certain missile stockpiles, but they also have their own needs amid Iranian strikes.

At the same time, "the Gulf countries, and even the United States, are looking for Ukrainian experience of how to fight enemy drones with much more cost-effective means, not to shoot each drone with a PAC-2 or PAC-3 missile," Kubilius added.

He said that during the "missile tour" he intends to focus on identifying effective solutions for supplying weapons to Ukraine.

"Ukraine is one of our clear priorities. And you know that we are preparing the EUR 90 billion loan, of which EUR 60 billion is slated for defense assistance. And the Ukrainians are very clear about their priorities: it's drones, extended range 155 ammunition, and missiles," Kubilius said.

According to him, missiles represent the biggest challenge.

"It's a structural problem, not just a problem in this moment. We need to ramp up both production of existing systems and missiles, but also we need to look into how we could develop new systems, maybe together with Ukrainians. I was talking last week with Ukraine's Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who is now looking into possibilities also of developing Ukrainian missile systems together with some European partners," the commissioner said.

Kubilius added that he wants to assess the situation on the ground, learn about available capabilities, and encourage both national governments and the defense industry to "move ahead."

He also plans to urge national governments to review their weapons stockpiles in order to implement certain measures financed through the loan intended to support Ukraine in 2026-2027.

"This loan is crucial now. It's not only because Ukraine needs to have EU financial support starting from April, but also because the loan is creating new possibilities to try to find how we can guarantee much more stable weapons supplies to Ukraine," Kubilius said.

He recalled that the loan operates under a "cascade principle," which prioritizes production in Ukraine. If the required weapons are unavailable there, European production is considered, and there is also the possibility of derogations and turning to other suppliers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said that security support for countries facing Iranian strikes would allow Ukraine to expand its security cooperation.

Earlier, the United States sent a request to Ukraine seeking specific assistance in defending against Shahed drones in the Middle East.