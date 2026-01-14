403
Russia refutes efforts to black mail Iran’s partners
(MENAFN) Russia has dismissed what it described as efforts to intimidate countries that maintain economic ties with Iran, following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of plans to impose sweeping 25% tariffs on states continuing to do business with Tehran.
In comments released on Tuesday, Russian officials criticized Western sanctions on Iran, labeling them unlawful and arguing that they obstruct the country’s development while generating economic and social hardships that disproportionately affect ordinary citizens, according to statements.
Moscow also warned that external actors hostile to Iran are seeking to exploit growing internal discontent in order to undermine the state. One statement said, “Foreign forces hostile to Iran are attempting to exploit the mounting social tensions to destabilize and destroy the Iranian state. The infamous ‘color revolution’ method is being used.”
Russia further condemned what it characterized as outside interference in Iran’s internal political affairs, expressing support for Tehran’s efforts to engage in dialogue with its population to address the socioeconomic fallout of Western pressure. Officials said the Iranian leadership is “committed to constructive dialogue with society in search of effective ways to neutralize the negative socioeconomic consequences of hostile Western policies.”
The statements also rejected US threats of potential military action against Iran, describing them as “categorically unacceptable” and warning that such steps would have “dire consequences” for regional stability in the Middle East and for international security more broadly.
Russia additionally denounced pressure on Iran’s commercial partners, stating, “We also resolutely reject the brazen attempts to blackmail Iran's foreign partners with higher trade tariffs.”
The remarks followed Trump’s declaration on Monday that Washington would impose a 25% tariff on "any and all" countries engaged in trade with Iran. The announcement came as Iran continues to experience widespread anti-government demonstrations sparked by severe economic decline and the sharp devaluation of the national currency, the rial.
Iranian officials, meanwhile, have accused the United States and Israel of backing what they describe as "armed rioters" involved in the unrest.
