TRX Options Launch On Deribit By Coinbase, Expanding Institutional Access To The TRON Ecosystem

TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), welcomes the launch of TRX options on Deribit by Coinbase (Deribit), one of the world's leading digital asset derivatives exchanges. For Deribit customers in eligible jurisdictions, the new listing offers two daily, two weekly, one monthly, and one quarterly expiry, further expanding institutional-grade derivatives access to the TRON ecosystem.

The introduction of TRX options expands the range of digital asset derivatives offered by Deribit. TRX is the native utility token of the TRON blockchain. TRON is among the most widely used public blockchains globally, supporting a diverse set of use cases across payments, stablecoins, decentralized finance, and digital asset settlement..

The TRX options listing builds on Deribit's broader expansion of derivatives, including linear options and previously introduced altcoin options. The growing adoption of stablecoin-settled options reflects increasing demand for flexible, capital-efficient derivatives products among both institutional and professional traders. Over the past year, Deribit has seen strong growth in linear options activity, underscoring sustained interest in innovative and accessible derivatives infrastructure.

This listing reflects the continued adoption of the TRON ecosystem as institutional participants increasingly incorporate TRX into established market frameworks. As institutional engagement with blockchain networks continues to evolve, TRON remains focused on maintaining a stable, scalable, and open network environment that supports long-term ecosystem development and a broad range of market-driven use cases.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $77 billion. As of January 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 357 million in total user accounts, more than 12 billion in total transactions, and over $24 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

About Deribit by Coinbase

Deribit is a centralized, institutional-grade crypto derivatives exchange for options and futures trading based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Deribit's state-of-the-art infrastructure offers instantaneous price discovery, low latency trading, advanced risk mitigation services, and deep liquidity via its network of top-tier market makers. Led by a team with decades of experience in options trading across all markets, Deribit facilitates a significant majority of all crypto options trading and has robust proof of assets and liabilities procedures to ensure the exchange is held to the highest of standards. Deribit is a subsidiary of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), a publicly-traded cryptocurrency platform founded in 2012. Coinbase is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people.

