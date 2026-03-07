Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Biden Says U.S. Facing “Tough Spot” Under Trump

2026-03-07 03:42:53
(MENAFN) Former U.S. President Joe Biden stated on Friday that the United States is currently in a “tough spot,” arguing that the Trump administration does not reflect traditional American principles.

“We are in a tough spot, folks—we've got an administration that doesn't share any of the values that we have and I don't think I'm exaggerating a little bit,” Biden said during the funeral ceremony of civil rights figure Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Current U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly taken aim at Biden over several matters, including the national economy, immigration policies, and foreign affairs, while also questioning Biden’s health.

The comments were delivered amid heightened tensions in the Middle East after U.S. and Israeli strikes targeted Iran on Feb. 28, followed by Iranian retaliatory actions across the region.

