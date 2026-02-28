403
Rubio Orders US Diplomats to Stay Silent Amid Iran Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has directed American ambassadors stationed in the Middle East to avoid making public remarks that could heighten tensions or disrupt delicate nuclear discussions with Iran, according to a report citing a confidential memo.
The unclassified cable, dated Monday and referenced in coverage by The Guardian, emphasizes the need for restraint in official communications. It advises diplomats that “discipline in public messaging is essential, especially at this time,” and instructs them to “refrain from public statements, interviews, or social media activity that could in any way inflame regional audiences, prejudice sensitive political issues, or complicate US relationships.”
Within the administration of US President Donald Trump, the move is reportedly interpreted as a response to recent remarks by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. Huckabee had drawn attention for comments made on Tucker Carlson’s program, where he defended Israel’s biblical territorial claims. Those statements reportedly unsettled advisers and prompted criticism in parts of the Middle East.
The guidance comes as negotiations in Geneva between Iranian representatives and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner appear to be struggling. The talks are aimed at limiting Tehran’s nuclear activities and avoiding potential military escalation.
According to a source cited in the report, Rubio is also expected to travel to Israel on Monday for discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, signaling heightened diplomatic efforts. The State Department, however, declined to comment on the matter.
