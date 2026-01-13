Saudi Arabia Prohibits Use Of God's Name On Packaging Items

The spokesman of the Ministry of Commerce in Saudi Arabia has announced that it is prohibited to use the names of God in certain areas.

Abdulrahman Al Hussain, said on Monday that "it is prohibited for commercial establishments" to write the "Most Beautiful Names of Allah" on anything that may lead to the name's desecration.

He further explained that writing the name of God on items like bags and packaging - things that may be used "inappropriately" is what will be prohibited.

In an announcement on X, he said: Out of respect for glorifying and safeguarding the Most Beautiful Names of Allah,

Commercial establishments are prohibited from printing the Most Beautiful Names of Allah or the Divine Name on anything that may subject them to disrespect, such as bags and packaging, which may ultimately be used in an inappropriate manner."