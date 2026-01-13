WPL 2026: Wareham's Unbeaten 43, Late Fireworks From Fulmali Help GG Post 192/5 Against MI

MENAFN - IANS) Navi Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Georgia Wareham's unbeaten 43 and late fireworks by Bharti Fulmali (36 not out off 15 balls) helped Gujarat Giants post 192/5 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians in the sixth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, Gujarat Giants got off to an amazing start, scoring 62 for 1 in the Power-play and taking control of the early momentum. Leading the charge, Beth Mooney made the most of an early reprieve when G. Kamalini missed a chance off Shabnim Ismail in the first over. With a series of powerful blows, she made the reigning champions pay.

Hayley Matthews and Nicola Carey, on the other hand, proved costly as they were unable to stop the run flow. Kamalini made amends with a deft catch behind the stumps after Ismail gave MI a breakthrough by dismissing Sophie Devine, but the Giants maintained their lead. Kanika Ahuja, who was promoted up the order to No. 3, contributed with a constructive attitude, guaranteeing Gujarat finished the powerplay firmly in control.

Ahuja took charge against Ismail and got a boundary before she smashed Matthews for a maximum and a boundary in the next over. However, Amelia Kerr pulled things back for Mumbai, getting rid of the well-set Beth Mooney (33) in her first over, breaking the key partnership of 42 runs.

Amelia Kerr was taken apart in her second over after a tidy first, conceding 14 runs as the momentum swung back Gujarat's way. Kanika and Ashleigh Gardner were in full flow, finding boundaries with ease and keeping the pressure on the bowlers. Skipper Ashleigh started positively and scored 11-ball 20 before getting trapped right in front of the stumps.

After the halfway mark, the Gujarat Giants found themselves in a very good position at 99 for 3, but after the dismissal of Kanika (35 runs off 18 balls) in the 11th over, the Mumbai Indians were able to regain some control.

The Mumbai bowlers clawed their way back and put pressure on the Giants batters. In a bold tactical decision, Ayushi was retired by the Giants' management in the 16th over after scoring just 11 runs off the bat -- the decision, which shaped the outcome of the innings.

Fulmali came to the crease and was responsible for the turnaround of the Gujarat innings. After being given two close LBW shouts on consecutive balls, she unleashed an incredible show of power-hitting in the latter part of the innings and blasted an unbelievably impressive 36 runs off just 15 balls, including three fours and three sixes, in the final overs.

Wareham provided key support with an easy batting performance of 43 not out. The last over alone added 23 runs to the team, and they totalled 62 runs in the last five overs. Ultimately, the Giants finished their innings with a massive score of 192 runs for the loss of 5 wickets, enabling the team to have an extremely difficult time back at home with 192 runs to chase.

For the Mumbai Indians, Shabnim Ismail, Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, and Amelia Kerr claimed a wicket each.

Broef scores:

Gujarat Giants 192/5 in 20 overs (Georgia Wareham 43 not out, Bharti Fulmali 36 not out; Shabnim Ismail 1-25, Hayley Matthews 1-34) against Mumbai Indians.