Park Place Technologies Announced As Official Technology Partner Of Pro Pickleball's PPA And MLP, Merging Innovation And America's Fastest-Growing Sport

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Park Place Technologies, a global IT infrastructure services firm based in Cleveland, announced today that it has been named the official technology partner of both the Professional Pickleball Association (Carvana PPA Tour) and Major League Pickleball (MLP presented by DoorDash).

The sponsorship marks a dynamic partnership between an innovative technology organization and one of the nation's most exciting emerging sports. As part of this multi-year partnership, Park Place Technologies will become the Official Technology Partner of the PPA Tour and MLP, providing resources for national tournaments, player engagement, fan experiences and educational donations to schools.

“Pickleball's rapid rise in popularity stems from its ability to unite people through competition, energy and community-the same values that drive innovation at Park Place Technologies,” said Chris Adams, president and CEO of Park Place Technologies.“Our partnership with the Professional Pickleball Association and Major League Pickleball will help to elevate the fan experience and showcase the Park Place brand and culture to this dynamic, growing audience.”

Adams noted that Ohio is one of the top five states in the nation for pickleball courts, with an estimated player base of more than 800,000 and is home to the 2025 MLP Champion Columbus Sliders. The Cleveland area hosts more than 300 courts, including two at Park Place's global headquarters.

“We're proud to welcome Park Place Technologies as a key partner in the growth of the PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball,” said Connor Pardoe, CEO of the United Pickleball Association, which operates PPA and MLP.“Its sponsorship will help us amplify the game for fans and players alike.”

The partnership will debut during the 2026 season. Fans can expect to see Park Place's presence across digital platforms, broadcasts and live events throughout the season.

About Carvana PPA Tour

Founded in 2019, the Carvana PPA Tour is where pickleball's top athletes go head-to-head to determine the best male and female players in the world. The Carvana PPA Tour organizes and conducts tournaments at world-class facilities across the country, establishes player rankings, and showcases the world's best pickleball week in and week out. Inviting amateur players to also compete and“play where the pros play,” the Carvana PPA Tour offers divisions for every age group and skill level. Characterized by a uniquely festive and fun atmosphere, Carvana PPA Tour events deliver unparalleled experiences for fans on-site, including pro player meet-and-greets, clinics, food, beverages, live entertainment, giveaways, games, shopping, and VIP upgrades. For more information, go to, and follow us on social: Twitter/, Instagra, YouTub, Faceboo, LinkedI.

About Major League Pickleball (MLP Presentedby Doordash)

Founded in 2021, Major League Pickleball (MLP presented by DoorDash) is the preeminent, coed, team-based professional pickleball league, featuring over 100 of the best athletes across 23 teams, iconic team owners, and the most electric live events and fan experience in the sport. In 2024, MLP and the PPA Tour merged under the newly-formed United Pickleball Association (UPA), bringing together the leading pro pickleball organizations under a single entity. Visit the official website and follow MLP on Facebook, Twitte, Instagra, TikTo and YouTub for more information.

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies is a leading global IT infrastructure service firm. We help 21,500 organizations – including half the Fortune 500 – fuel innovation by dramatically reducing time and money spent on IT infrastructure management, while boosting performance and uptime. Powered by the world's largest on-the-ground engineering team, a robust group of advanced engineers, and our global Enterprise Operations Centers, Park Place delivers significant cost savings on hardware maintenance, software technical support, hardware procurement, and more. We also streamline IT infrastructure management, freeing internal teams from day-to-day tasks, enabling them to focus on strategic initiatives. Park Place Technologies: Save. Simplify. Innovate.

For more information, visit ParkPlaceTechnologies.

