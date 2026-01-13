WILLIAMSON MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES FIRST NAACP IMAGE AWARD NOMINATION FOR ITS PODCAST,“AGELESS, FEARLESS, UNSCRIPTED” HOSTED BY WORLD RENOWNED SPEAKER AND AUTHOR, DR. CHERYL POLOTE WILLIAMSON

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Season 3 Will Begin Taping in February 2026

Dallas, TX, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williamson Media Group is proud to announce its new podcast, Ageless, Fearless, & Unscripted, has been nominated for its first NAACP Image Award. Hosted by Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson and executive produced by Williamson and Alaina Pinkney, this podcast strips away the facades, celebrating the raw, unscripted truth of living boldly. Nominated in the Outstanding Podcast - Lifestyle/Self-Help Category, the podcast is nominated alongside IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson; Just Heal with Dr Jay; Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford; and Money and Wealth with John Hope Bryant.

​​Ageless, Fearless, & Unscripted is the essential weekly touchstone for women and men aged 30, 40, 50, and beyond. The podcast is especially for moms ready to prioritize their dreams now that their children are grown, corporate women poised to embark on exhilarating second acts, and lifelong dreamers reigniting long-held aspirations.

“It's such an honor to be nominated for our first NAACP Image Award,” said host Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson, who is also founder and CEO of Williamson Media Group.“We've said from the beginning that this isn't just a podcast: it's a movement, affirming that your time to shine is now. To be nominated affirms that our podcast is still an open space for people to take back the pen in sharing in their own words and inspire others who are looking to do the same. It's never too late to be great.”

After completing its second season in Atlanta, Ageless, Fearless & Unscripted is set to begin taping for season 3 in Dallas this February. Found on the Cafe Mocha Network, this podcast serves as a dynamic rallying point for those ready to step into their power unapologetically. Curated podcast guests have lived these truths, bringing authenticity and heartfelt encouragement to fuel your journey. Previous guests have included powerhouse changemakers with a remarkable story to tell like Tammy Franklin, Sheila Eldridge, Dr. Jill Waggoner, Terri J. Vaughn, Cicley Gay, Portia Bruner, Kimberly Noel Sweet, and Russell M. Williamson, Sr.

Dr. Cheryl's personal journey over the past 15 years has been marked by definitive U-turns to reroute her narrative towards a life of purpose, inspiring her to empower others to do the same. 'Ageless, Fearless, & Unscripted' serves as a platform for her to continue this mission, helping women to step boldly into their NEXT by impacting their mindset in the NOW. This podcast is for every woman ready to transform their life, offering guidance and inspiration to pursue a purpose-driven existence without apologies.

The public can vote to determine winners in select categories by visiting . Voting closes on Feb. 7 at 12:00 a.m. (ET).

Winners in select categories will be revealed during a two-hour live TV special, airing Saturday, Feb. 28, from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and simulcast on CBS. Ahead of the 57th NAACP Image Awards telecast on Saturday, Feb. 28, the NAACP will recognize winners in non–televised categories at the 57th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors on Thursday, Feb. 26 and virtually on YouTube/NAACPPlus from Monday, Feb. 23-Wednesday, Feb. 25.

About Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson

Cheryl Polote Williamson is known as a dynamic and influential figure, renowned as a global media executive, visionary businesswoman, transformational speaker, multi-best-selling author, and sought-after mindset coach. She is no stranger to tapping into the conversations surrounding women and the impact they have on themselves, others and the world around them. As an award-winning filmmaker and executive producer, she has significantly contributed to impactful documentaries like 'Twenty Pearls: The Story of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority,' and 'The Invitation,' an exploration of The Links, Incorporated's history. A prolific author, Dr. Cheryl has penned 19 best-selling books, including 'The Art of Influence' and 'Affirmed: 365 Positive Thoughts & Actions to Start Your Day, Volumes 1 & 2.' As Editor-In-Chief of Cheryl Magazine, she curates a 120-page love letter to Black women, offering inspiration for the everyday woman.

A transformative speaker, she has wowed audiences at high-profile events such as the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit and The Potters House. Dr. Cheryl leads workshops for brands like New York Life and Target, and is the Founder & CEO of Williamson Media Group, LLC, and Cheryl Polote-Williamson, LLC. She also leads Soul Reborn, a 501(c)3 non-profit, reflecting her deep commitment to philanthropy and empowerment.

About Williamson Media Group

Williamson Media Group is a mass media company that specializes in delivering content with positive and transformative messaging through radio, television, film, plays and other stage productions, and publishing. From inception, development and production, the company transforms ideas into captivating written and visual storytelling. To date, Williamson Media Group has executive produced award-nominated films such as Illegal Rose (2019) and Twenty Pearls: The Story of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (2021), stage plays such as“Soul Purpose” and life-changing events such as The Soul Reborn Conference. For more information, please visit .

Ageless, Fearless, & Unscripted, has been nominated for an NAACP Image Award in the Outstanding Podcast - Lifestyle/Self-Help Category Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson

