Delhi Assembly Secretariat Grants 3 Days To Punjab Police For Filing Report On Atishi Video Row

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Tuesday that Punjab Police had sought 10 more days but have been told to file their report on the Atishi video matter within three days.

“Punjab Police have replied asking for 10 days' time, but looking at the seriousness of the matter, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat has given them only three days to submit the full report by January 15," Gupta said at a Press Conference over developments arising out of the use of“unparliamentary and objectionable” language in the House on January 6 by AAP's Leader of the Opposition Atishi.

The Speaker said that notices have been issued by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat to the Director General of Police, Punjab; the Special DGP, Cyber Cell; and the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar.

The notices were issued after the registration of an FIR against Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra in Jalandhar for allegedly circulating a“doctored” video showing Atishi speaking in the Delhi Assembly on January 6. The case was registered after receiving a complaint from a local resident.

The Speaker remarked that the Punjab Police seeking more time to reply to the Delhi Assembly Secretariat raises serious questions about the independence and impartiality of the investigating agency.

While the Punjab Police claimed that FIR registration and forensic examination of a video downloaded from the social media account of Mishra were carried out within hours, they are taking days to reply to the Assembly's notice, said Gupta.

He emphasised that the matter relates directly to the jurisdiction of the Delhi Assembly and that all original videos and documents are the property of the Assembly.

The Speaker questioned how the Punjab Government initiated forensic examination, who issued the orders and on what basis, and which video material was examined when the Assembly was neither contacted nor any documents requested.

The Speaker stated that this sequence of events appears aimed not at clarification of facts but at creating confusion and misleading the public, after sentiments have already been hurt.

Calling the issue both legally sensitive and emotionally significant for the people, the Speaker said that the developments point towards direct political interference.

He asserted that any conspiracy to undermine the dignity of the House will not be tolerated.

The Speaker stated that the incident deeply disturbed the functioning of the House and subsequently led to repeated disruptions, as the Leader of the Opposition chose not to attend the sittings.

The Speaker informed that on January 7, after examining the relevant video footage, it became evident that the remarks had hurt the sentiments of people, particularly because they were perceived as being disrespectful towards revered Gurus.

Members of the House were of the unanimous opinion that the Leader of the Opposition should come to the House and tender an unconditional apology. However, this did not occur, resulting in the disruption of proceedings on January 6, 7 and 8.

Gupta stated that, keeping in view the seriousness of the matter and the emotions involved, the Assembly took decisions on January 8 and, on the request of the Opposition itself, referred the video material to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

The Speaker reaffirmed that the authority to seek forensic examination in this matter rests with the Delhi Assembly and assured that it will work with full responsibility and transparency to ensure that the truth comes out and the dignity of the House is preserved.