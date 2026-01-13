403
Turkey records current account deficit in November
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s current account shows a deficit of $3.99 billion in November, exceeding market expectations, according to reports citing the Turkish Central Bank.
The deficit follows four consecutive months of surpluses and came higher than the $3.1 billion shortfall forecast by an Anadolu survey. Excluding gold and energy, the current account indicates a net surplus of $2.1 billion.
The goods balance posted a deficit of $6.38 billion for the month, while the services sector contributed a surplus of $3.9 billion.
For January through November, the country’s current account registered a cumulative deficit of $18.5 billion, with the goods sector showing a shortfall of $62.2 billion. The services sector, however, recorded a net surplus of $60 billion during the same period, helping to partially offset the overall deficit.
