Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey records current account deficit in November

2026-01-13 08:38:58
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s current account shows a deficit of $3.99 billion in November, exceeding market expectations, according to reports citing the Turkish Central Bank.

The deficit follows four consecutive months of surpluses and came higher than the $3.1 billion shortfall forecast by an Anadolu survey. Excluding gold and energy, the current account indicates a net surplus of $2.1 billion.

The goods balance posted a deficit of $6.38 billion for the month, while the services sector contributed a surplus of $3.9 billion.

For January through November, the country’s current account registered a cumulative deficit of $18.5 billion, with the goods sector showing a shortfall of $62.2 billion. The services sector, however, recorded a net surplus of $60 billion during the same period, helping to partially offset the overall deficit.

