ORTEC Expands German Healthcare Footprint With Strategic Acquisition Of Klages & Partner / Acquisition Adds Over 200 Healthcare Customers And Sector-Specific Workforce Management Expertise To ORTEC's Portfolio

MENAFN - Pressat) ORTEC, a global leader in supply chain planning and workforce management software, today announced the strategic acquisition of Klages & Partner, a German developer of clinical staff management software for hospitals, clinics, and care facilities meeting the complex demands of modern healthcare. Klages & Partner serves over 200 healthcare customers, primarily in Germany.

This acquisition supports ORTEC's Workforce Management strategic objective to strengthen its position in the German healthcare sector, building on decades of experience and established leadership in workforce scheduling for the Dutch healthcare market, as well as an existing customer base across Belgium, Finland, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It expands ORTEC's German industry-specific expertise while maintaining focus on delivering clarity, reliability, and human-centric technology across its solutions portfolio.

“Klages & Partner shares our commitment, quite simply, to making work work better for people in complex operational environments,” said Georgios Sarigiannidis, CEO of ORTEC.“Together, we can offer healthcare organizations even more powerful, user-friendly tools to plan, manage, and optimize their workforce, ultimately improving care delivery and staff satisfaction.”

Founded in 1991, Klages & Partner develops and distributes software designed hand-in-hand with healthcare professionals to address the unique challenges of clinical staff planning. Their solutions simplify complex workforce scheduling while ensuring fairness, efficiency, and compliance, enabling hospital and care facility teams to focus on the work that matters most: patient care.

ORTEC and Klages & Partner have a shared commitment to customer value, practical innovation, and building solutions that genuinely support healthcare professionals. ORTEC brings long-standing experience in workforce scheduling for healthcare organizations, while Klages & Partner contributes deep local market knowledge and trusted relationships within the German care sector. The transaction closed at the end of December 2025.

About ORTEC

For more than 40 years ORTEC builds software for planning supply chains and managing workforces. We help organizations figure out the best way to use their people and resources, even when things change. Using our trusted, AI-powered technology dissolves noise and friction so people can stay in the flow. Our goal is simple: let our software provide confidence, fairness, and reliability, so everyone can focus on the work that truly matters. ORTEC is backed by Battery Ventures. Discover more at ortec.

About Klages & Partner

Klages & Partner develops and distributes clinical staff management software in close collaboration with hospital professionals. Serving more than 200 customers, primarily in Germany, the company's mission is to make workforce planning in healthcare effective, fair, and sustainable.

