Russia’s Medvedev Mocks Trump Over Greenland “Capture” Bid
(MENAFN) Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on Monday ridiculed US President Donald Trump, urging him to accelerate “the capture” of Greenland or risk losing the territory to Russia.
Speaking on Russian platform Max, Medvedev joked that if Trump fails to “incorporate” the island “in time,” Greenland could swing toward Moscow through a referendum.
“Trump needs to hurry up. According to unverified information, within a few days, there could be a sudden referendum where all 55,000 residents of Greenland might vote to join Russia. And that's it!” said Medvedev, who previously served as Russia’s president and prime minister.
Trump has repeatedly described Greenland — a self governing Danish territory — as vital to US national security, claiming without evidence that it is “covered with Russian and Chinese submarines all over the place.”
Medvedev, deploying sarcasm, argued Washington’s takeover would help eradicate “the hornets' nest of drug mafia in the hotbed of apocalyptic evil (...).”
“Generally speaking, the capture of Greenland by the US would be beneficial for the improvement of the global climate. Firstly, it would allow for the elimination of the hornets’ nest of drug mafia in the hotbed of apocalyptic evil -- the megapolis Nuuk,” he said.
Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, has about 20,000 residents. Medvedev’s drug reference appeared linked to a recent US operation in Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro was seized and flown to the United States on trafficking charges.
He also mocked Trump’s post on Truth Social, where the US leader shared a doctored Wikipedia image naming him “acting president of Venezuela.” “Secondly, brilliant Trump would acquire a new title -- acting president of Greenland, which he would handle excellently.”
“Thirdly, as a result of a unique military operation, it would be possible to capture and bring to justice all European villains who sought to destroy the US and defend the debauchery-stricken refuge of infernal filth -- so-called Greenland. A variety of despicable Macrons, Starmeres, Merkels, Stubbs, and other Americaphobes who wish shame upon the Great Creation of the Founding Fathers,” Medvedev added.
Known for provocative remarks, Medvedev led Russia as president from 2008 to 2012 and prime minister until 2020. His latest comments followed Republican lawmaker Randy Fine’s introduction of a bill in the US Congress proposing the “annexation of Greenland” into the United States.
