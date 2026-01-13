Jammu And Kashmir L-G Terminates 5 More Govt Employees For Suspected Terror Links, 85 Since 2020
The five employees who have been sacked include Mohammad Ishfaq, a teacher; Tariq Ahmad Rah, a laboratory technician; Bashir Ahmad Mir, an assistant lineman; Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a field worker in the Forest Department; and Mohammad Yousuf, a driver in the Health Department.
“The move is aimed at targeting the roots of the terror ecosystem and its infrastructure within government machinery,” an official said. These employees were terminated under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution, they said.
Under Article 311 (2) (c), a civil servant can be terminated without a formal inquiry if the President or the Governor is satisfied that it is not expedient to hold the inquiry in the interest of the security of the State.What does the allegations say?
The dossier against the terminated employees mentions that Mohammad Ishfaq was working for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He was appointed as Rehbar-e-Taleem in the school education department and later confirmed as a teacher in 2013.
He was in regular contact with LeT commander Mohammad Amin alias Abu Khubaib, who is designated as a“terrorist” operating from Pakistan. It mentions that Mohammad Ishfaq was tasked with executing a police officer in 2022.
Ishfaq's activities were put under surveillance by security and intelligence agencies, and sustained monitoring revealed that he was helped in the terror activities by certain Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of LeT.
He was arrested in April 2022 by the J-K Police before he could execute the plan.Tariq Ahmad Rah, a lab technician, came under the influence of terror outfit Hizb
- Mujahideen right from a very young age. According to officials, Rah's terror link emerged during the State Investigation Agency (SIA) probe into the escape of Hizbul terrorist Amin Baba to Pakistan in 2005.
“Rah ensured the escape of the terrorist across an international border. Due to his conspiracy, Amin Baba successfully crossed over to Pakistan and is currently operating from there for carrying out terrorist activities in India,” the officials said.While Bashir Ahmad Mir was working for LeT in the Gurez area of Bandipora, Farooq Ahmad Bhat was working for Hizb
- Mujahideen. Mohammad Yousuf was also in contact with terrorists from Pakistan.
"On the directions of Bashir, Yousuf established links with Hizb cadres and operatives sitting in Pakistan and entrusted with core tasks, including procurement of arms and ammunition and transporting funds in the areas of Ganderbal District," the officials said.
