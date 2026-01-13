403
Farmers across France continue to block key motorways
(MENAFN) Farmers across France have maintained road and port blockades in protest of a trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc in South America. They argue that the deal exposes them to unfair competition from Latin American meat producers, who are not bound by the EU’s strict environmental standards.
On Monday, about 30 tractors and 60 protesters set up a barricade of straw bales outside oil facilities at La Pallice near La Rochelle, while similar disruptions occurred at a grain site in Bayonne, despite local bans on gatherings. At the port of Le Havre, roughly 150 farmers used farm machinery to slow down operations, inspecting imported lorries for compliance with EU rules without fully blocking the port.
In northern France, dozens of agricultural workers maintained a blockade on the A1 motorway, a key route between Paris and Lille. Organizers have indicated that the protests will continue at least until Wednesday.
The demonstrations initially focused on government rules related to culls of herds affected by Lumpy Skin Disease in December but quickly expanded to include opposition to the Mercosur trade deal. Farmers in Italy, Poland, and Ireland have also protested against the agreement.
Mercosur, which includes Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, aims to create a major free trade area. The EU-Mercosur deal is expected to cover over 700 million consumers, raising concerns among European farmers about market competition and environmental standards.
