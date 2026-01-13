403
U.S. Urges Americans to Depart Iran as Soon as Possible
(MENAFN) The US State Department has issued an urgent security directive ordering all American nationals in Iran to leave immediately, warning that Washington cannot provide evacuation assistance amid escalating violence.
Iran has been engulfed in widespread civil unrest since December's final days, with confrontations between protesters and security forces turning lethal. Tehran's government has responded by implementing draconian measures, including comprehensive shutdowns of cellular and internet infrastructure, characterizing the upheaval as externally orchestrated violence.
"Leave Iran now," the US Virtual Embassy Tehran declared Monday. The advisory urged Americans to independently evaluate risks and arrange their own departures, cautioning that "the US government cannot guarantee your safety if you choose to depart."
"US nationals are at significant risk of questioning, arrest, and detention in Iran," the advisory states, adding that possessing a US passport alone can be grounds for detention. The warning specified that dual citizens must depart exclusively with Iranian travel documents.
For those unable to evacuate, the directive advises: "find a secure location within your residence or another safe building" while accumulating emergency supplies including food, water, pharmaceuticals, and critical necessities.
Relations between Tehran, Washington, and West Jerusalem have deteriorated sharply following summer 2025, when American forces joined Israel in military operations against Iran, targeting critical nuclear infrastructure. US President Donald Trump has maintained the strikes prevented nuclear weapons development—assertions Tehran categorically rejects.
Last week, Trump indicated his administration is weighing "some very strong options," with potential airstrikes described as "one of the many options on the table."
Iranian authorities have responded by declaring that American and Israeli military installations and personnel would become "legitimate targets" should Washington escalate involvement.
Tehran additionally asserts it possesses intelligence confirming foreign-sponsored infiltrators, including Mossad operatives, are fomenting disorder to justify Western military intervention.
