Global Smartphone Shipments Rise in 2025
(MENAFN) Worldwide smartphone deliveries increased 2% year-on-year in 2025, supported by growing demand for premium devices and stronger momentum in key regions, with Apple securing the top position, according to figures released by Counterpoint Research on Monday.
Apple sustained its dominance in the global smartphone sector last year, holding a 20% market share and recording 10% annual growth. The company’s success was largely fueled by heightened demand in smaller markets and emerging economies.
South Korea’s Samsung ranked second with a 19% share, while China’s Xiaomi followed in third place with 13%.
"In 2025, the smartphone market continued its gradual shift toward higher price tiers, driven by consumers upgrading to premium devices. Concurrently, demand for 5G handsets rose sharply across developing regions.
Tariff-related concerns prompted OEMs to front-load shipments in H1, but as the year advanced, the impact of tariffs proved milder than anticipated, curbing their influence on H2 volumes," said Counterpoint Research director Tarun Pathak.
He explained that overall growth in 2025 was uneven across regions, with markets such as Japan, the Middle East and Africa, and parts of Asia-Pacific offsetting weakness in more mature economies.
