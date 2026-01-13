Pre-Diabetes Emerging As Major Threat Among J&K Adolescents

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The burden of diabetes is no longer limited to adults; it is increasingly affecting children and teenagers as well.

According to the 'Children in India 2025' report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, 9.7 out of every 10-19-year-old adolescents in Jammu and Kashmir are in a pre-diabetic stage.

Doctors say this is very concerning and requires urgent lifestyle changes and public health measures. They said that about 10 per cent of young people in this age group are pre-diabetic, which puts them at high risk of developing full-blown diabetes if no action is taken quickly.

Dr Khursheed Ahmad Mir from DHSK said most of these cases are linked to the excessive consumption of sugary drinks, fast food, and processed foods.“The shift towards convenience foods has replaced traditional diets, leading to poor metabolism even at a young age,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Dr Mir further said that increased screen time and decreased outdoor play have led to a rise in physical inactivity.“This reduces insulin sensitivity, meaning the body needs more insulin to control blood sugar levels, which can speed up the progression from pre-diabetes to diabetes,” he said.

He added that obesity is strongly connected to pre-diabetes in adolescents, with overweight teens being over 40 per cent more likely to have early blood sugar problems compared to their normal-weight peers.

“Obesity affects every organ and is a disease with lifelong implications, including diabetes, heart disease, and metabolic disorders,” he said.