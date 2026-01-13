Personal Health Record Software Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report,“Global Personal Health Record Software Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to Straits Research, the market size is valued at USD 47.85 million in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 113.00 million by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.06%.

Market Dynamics

The global personal health record software market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the increasing adoption of digital health solutions and rising focus on patient-centric care. With the growing demand for seamless access to medical records, patients are increasingly using PHR software to manage their health information, track medical history, and facilitate communication with healthcare providers. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the demand for efficient healthcare management, has further fueled demand. Healthcare organizations and providers are integrating PHR solutions to improve patient engagement, enhance care coordination, and reduce medical errors, driving widespread adoption across hospitals, clinics, and telehealth platforms.

However, the data privacy and security concerns are the major factors restraining market growth. The storage and sharing of sensitive personal health information make PHR software vulnerable to cyberattacks and data breaches. Strict regulations such as HIPAA in the U.S. and GDPR in Europe necessitate robust security measures, increasing the cost and complexity of implementation. These challenges can slow adoption, particularly among smaller healthcare providers or regions with limited IT infrastructure.

On the other hand, a key opportunity lies in the development of cloud-based and interoperable PHR platforms. Cloud technology enables real-time access to health data across multiple devices, while interoperability ensures seamless integration with electronic health records (EHRs) and other healthcare IT systems. As healthcare providers focus on value-based care and remote patient monitoring, innovative PHR solutions that enhance accessibility, usability, and data integration are expected to drive market expansion.

Component: The software segment dominated the market in 2025.

Health Record Type: The connected PHRs segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 10.85% during 2026-2034.

Application: The lab results & diagnostic data access segment dominated the market in 2025, accounting for 41.38% revenue share.

End User: The patient segment dominated the market in 2025. Regional Insights: North America accounted for 44.93% market share, driven by the strict regulatory frameworks encouraging secure digital record management

Competitive Players

Segmentation

By Component (2026-2034)SoftwareWeb-basedCloud-basedServicesBy Health Record Type (2026-2034)Standalone PHRsConnected PHRsIntegrated PHRsBy Application (2026-2034)Health Monitoring & Vital TrackingLab Results & Diagnostic Data AccessAppointment Scheduling & RemindersOthersBy End User (2026-2034)PatientsProvidersPayersBy Region (2026-2034)North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa