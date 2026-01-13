403
RSF Attacks in North Darfur Leave Dozens Dead
(MENAFN) A pro-Sudanese army coalition reported Monday that 19 civilians lost their lives in a major ground offensive carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Jarjira region of North Darfur.
According to a statement from the Joint Force of Armed Movements, the Sudanese army—supported by the joint force and local vigilante groups—repelled the attack late Sunday, preventing RSF fighters from advancing further into the area.
The joint force claimed its units inflicted significant casualties on RSF personnel, destroyed equipment, and captured several fighters during the confrontation. However, retreating RSF elements allegedly committed what the statement described as criminal acts against civilians, including killings and abductions, which resulted in 19 civilian deaths.
Separately, the Justice and Equality Movement, a key faction within the joint force, confirmed that six of its fighters were killed during the clashes in Jarjira.
In another incident, the Sudan Doctors Network reported that five civilians were killed and 13 others injured when RSF forces shelled a marketplace in Kartala, located in South Kordofan state. The group stated that an RSF drone strike targeted the market on Sunday, emphasizing that all victims were civilians.
The medical network strongly denounced what it described as the deliberate targeting of civilians, holding RSF leadership fully accountable for the attack, which it said represents a serious breach of international humanitarian law.
It urged the international community, the United Nations, and human rights organizations to take immediate measures to safeguard civilians in conflict zones and to pressure the RSF to cease assaults on marketplaces and residential areas.
