China Willing to Forge Deeper Sri Lanka Ties
(MENAFN) China expressed determination to strengthen its strategic alliance with Sri Lanka as Foreign Minister Wang Yi made an unscheduled transit stop in the island nation Monday while returning from African engagements.
Wang convened with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath to address bilateral relationship enhancement and regional collaboration initiatives, a state media outlet reported.
The Chinese diplomat commended Sri Lanka's recovery efforts following a catastrophic recent cyclone and pledged Beijing's continued support.
Wang stated: "China is willing to enhance exchanges of governance experience with Sri Lanka, expand practical cooperation in various fields, facilitate people-to-people exchanges, further deepen the strategic cooperative partnership based on sincere mutual assistance and everlasting friendship between the two countries."
Throughout discussions, Wang underscored Beijing's interest in broadening collaboration across governance frameworks, infrastructure development, maritime operations, tourism sectors, and cultural programs.
The foreign minister further stressed China's dedication to defending developing nations' interests, championing multilateral engagement, and advancing more equitable international governance structures.
Herath reciprocated by reaffirming Sri Lanka's commitment to the one-China principle while expressing unwavering backing for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity protections, the news agency indicated.
Herath additionally revealed the SINOPEC Oil Refinery Project agreement in Hambantota will reach completion during 2026's first quarter, a Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry statement confirmed.
