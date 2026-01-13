403
U.S. Issues Order for Americans to Exit Iran
(MENAFN) The virtual US Embassy for Iran issued an urgent evacuation directive Monday, commanding American citizens to flee the country immediately as nationwide turmoil intensifies.
"Leave Iran now," the diplomatic mission declared in an emergency security bulletin, warning nationals to arrange their own departure without expecting US government assistance.
"If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building," the alert continued.
American citizens were instructed to anticipate ongoing internet blackouts, establish backup communication channels, and "if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye."
The advisory emphasized that dual US-Iranian nationals must use Iranian travel documents when exiting, noting that Iranian authorities reject dual citizenship status and process such individuals exclusively as Iranian citizens.
"Showing a U.S. passport or demonstrating connections to the United States can be reason enough for Iranian authorities to detain someone," the embassy warned.
Trump Administration Evaluates Military, Covert Strike Plans
Monday saw US President Donald Trump unveil a 25% tariff targeting "any and all" nations conducting trade with Iran while authorities there intensify their suppression of expanding anti-regime demonstrations.
Though Trump has issued repeated warnings of potential attacks on Iran should officials deploy lethal tactics against protesters, the president has simultaneously signaled openness toward diplomatic engagement with Tehran.
Intelligence sources confirmed Trump received Monday briefings outlining multiple offensive strategies against Iran extending beyond traditional aerial bombardment operations.
Media disclosed that the extensive menu of military and clandestine capabilities under review encompasses cyber warfare options and psychological warfare initiatives designed to cripple Iranian command hierarchies, communication networks, and government-controlled media outlets.
According to two Pentagon officials cited by the network, cyber and psychological warfare tactics could launch independently or simultaneously, though final authorization remains pending.
The broadcaster further revealed that Trump's national security advisers were scheduled to evaluate revised Iran strategy options at the White House Tuesday.
Trump announced Sunday that his administration maintains constant surveillance of developments in Iran and is weighing "very strong options" as the reported casualty count from continuing demonstrations climbs higher. "We'll make a determination," Trump stated, confirming he had been receiving hourly intelligence updates on Iran while declining to disclose timing, location, or methodology of potential US action.
