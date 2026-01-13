403
US Embassy urges immediate evacuation of Americans from Iran
(MENAFN) US authorities have issued a stark warning to American citizens in Iran, advising them to leave the country immediately as unrest continues to intensify nationwide, according to an official security alert released Monday.
The virtual US Embassy for Iran issued a brief but urgent message to its nationals, stressing that they should not delay their departure and should not expect assistance from the US government in doing so.
"Leave Iran now," the alert stated.
For those unable to depart right away, the advisory recommended remaining indoors and seeking protection in a secure residence or another safe structure.
"If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building," it added.
The warning also cautioned that communication disruptions are likely to persist. Americans were urged to prepare alternative ways to stay in contact and, when conditions allow, to consider leaving the country overland.
The notice specifically advised that, "if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye."
US-Iranian dual nationals were reminded that they are required to leave Iran using Iranian travel documents. The advisory emphasized that Tehran does not acknowledge dual citizenship and treats such individuals exclusively as Iranian nationals.
"Showing a U.S. passport or demonstrating connections to the United States can be reason enough for Iranian authorities to detain someone," the alert said.
The warning comes amid heightened pressure from Washington on Tehran. On Monday, President Donald Trump announced sweeping economic measures, including a 25% tariff on any country engaging in trade with Iran, as Iranian authorities intensify their response to expanding anti-government protests.
While Trump has repeatedly warned of potential military action should Iranian forces use deadly force against demonstrators, he has also signaled openness to diplomatic engagement under certain conditions.
According to reports, the president was briefed Monday on a range of possible actions beyond traditional airstrikes. These options reportedly include non-conventional military and covert measures aimed at undermining Iran’s operational capabilities.
As stated by reports, the tools under consideration extend to cyber operations and psychological efforts designed to disrupt Iranian command systems, internal communications, and state-controlled media networks.
